Justin Baldoni Voice Memo to Blake Lively: REVEALED! Very Damning?

Game. Set. Match, Blake Lively?

While working on film It Ends With Us, Justin Baldoni seemingly sent his co-star a seven-minute voice memo about the movie’s iconic rooftop scene… which he said in a January 16 lawsuit that Lively rewrote after he agreed to let her pitch a few changes.

Prior to filing his own lawsuit, Baldoni was accused by Lively of sexual harassment on the set of their recent hit movie.

She alleged at the time that Baldoni created a hostile work environment on the movie’s set and later took part in a smear campaign against the Gossip Girl alum.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively appear to be getting along here. (Netflix)

“Hey Blake, it’s 2 [a.m.] in the morning. Hopefully this does not wake you up. There is so much I want to say to you,” Baldoni begins in this just-released message, which TMZ obtained in its entirety on Monday, January 27.

The actor, who also directed It Ends With Us, proceeded to pour out his feelings about his and Lively’s big screen adaption, saying, “I want to start with an apology” and adding:

“Man, reading the second part of your message, my heart sank. I’m really sorry. I for sure fell short and you worked really hard on that. The way you framed it and how it made you feel, I just wanted to say thank you for sharing that with me.”

We don’t know how TMZ obtained this message.

Nor do we know the specific accusations to which Baldoni is responding here.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in a scene from It Ends With Us. (Sony Pictures)

Baldoni noted he was “very grateful” that Lively felt “safe enough” to tell him her feelings about the project and her experience in Hollywood as a whole.

“I’m really sorry. I f—ed up. That is a fail on my part,” Baldoni said. “One thing you should know about me, I will admit and apologize when I fail. I am far from perfect. I am a very flawed man as my wife will attest.”

Previously, Lively alleged that Baldoni touched her against her will.

She also said he talked about intercourse with his wife in an odd and open manner, showed her pornographic material and generally kissed and cozied up to her in ways that were NOT in the movie’s script.

It seems unlikely Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will share the screen ever again. (Sony Pictures Releasing / courtesy Everett Collection)

“I’m gonna f— up. I’m gonna say the wrong thing. I’m gonna put my foot in my mouth. I’m gonna say the wrong thing, probably. But I will always apologize and find my way back to center. That is one thing I can assure you of,” continued Baldoni in this apparent voice memo, which seems to confirm some of Lively’s allegations against him.

Baldoni then apologized again (“I’m sorry I made you feel that way. That must have felt terrible.”) and vowed:

“I will for sure do better. That was not my best weekend. I should’ve given it more time.”

Justin Baldoni attends the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

About two weeks ago, Baldoni sued Lively and others for $400 million, stating for the legal record that she has defamed him and lied about him.

This may still be the case, we suppose.

Elsewhere in his voice memo, though, Baldoni apologized to Lively for “what you’ve been through with these other filmmakers,” calling them “f–kheads” and saying:

“I’m just still kind of blown away that this is the industry we’re in and that you’ve experienced that as a woman. Hopefully, it’s not been the experience with me.”

The release of this voice memo coincided on Monday with a federal judge ruling that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively could be headed for a trial on March 9, 2026 in response to their legal filing.