Millie Bobby Brown Teases Fans, Invokes ‘Star Wars’

Millie Bobby Brown is turning heads and sparking playful interest from her followers.

Damsel is one of Netflix’s best original films, ever. And fans are always on the lookout for more MBB projects.

At the moment, these same fans are more excited about what she’s teasing on social media.

Combining The Matrix aesthetics with bikini selfies, MBB is invoking Star Wars and having the time of her life.

Millie Bobby Brown speaks onstage during Netflix’s THE ELECTRIC STATE panel during New York Comic Con 2024 at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop)

What is Millie Bobby Brown up to?

In a new Instagram post, Millie Bobby Brown is showing off how much fun she and husband Jake Bongiovi are having.

It looks like the 20-year-old actress enjoyed a beach trip.

She captioned the photos: “In a galaxy far, far away.” However, despite invoking the Star Wars intro line, the vibes feel more late ’90s than late ’70s.

One of Millie Bobby Brown’s Instagram photos shows an off-the-should top that has big The Matrix energy. (If you want to feel old: Millie Bobby Brown is younger than that film series)

The other photos showed off MBB enjoying time at the beach, including a gorgeous yellow bikini pic.

While many might struggle to understand why someone would squander their January in an equatorial climate, not everyone likes winter weather. It’s sad but it’s true.

Millie Bobby Brown attends the “Damsel” Photo Call at The Plaza Hotel on February 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Is Millie Bobby Brown teasing a ‘Star Wars’ role of some kind?

A series of fan replies played off of her “in a galaxy far, far away” caption.

It seems most likely that this was merely a playful caption referring to her getaway. If MBB were in an upcoming Star Wars project, it’s very unlikely that she would be able to tell us on Instagram.

But some of her more diehard fans, especially those who wonder what comes next after Stranger Things Season 5 airs later this year, wonder if there’s something more on the horizon.

Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2” World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022. (Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

To be clear, we’ve been watching Millie Bobby Brown’s career with great interest. It isn’t as though she’s throwing in the towel after wrapping up the Netflix series that made her famous.

MBB already has The Electric State coming up soon.

She’s done a series of action projects (though we’d argue that Damsel was more of a horror film). And we already know that she’s fantastic at playing characters with superpowers. She could be amazing in Star Wars.

Millie Bobby Brown attends the Damsel World Premiere at The Plaza on March 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix)

But it’s probably not a ‘Star Wars’ hint, folks

Yes, Denzel Washington can leak an MCU project without repercussion. He’s Denzel Washington.

For other actors to cheekily tease an actual upcoming project … it could be anything from a faux pas to a contract violation. Leaking your own gig can get you fired, or even get an entire project scrapped.

If anything, MBB’s caption likely means that she’s not currently slated for a Star Wars project. We’d love to see that in the future, however.