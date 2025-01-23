Meghan Markle’s Spotify Co-Workers Used Nickname to Signal When She Was ‘On a …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As 2024 came to a close, there were hopes that the year to come would be a big one for Meghan Markle.

She had a new Netflix show on the way, and after a fairly rocky 2024, there was a feeling among fans that things could only get better in 2025.

But thus far, that hasn’t been the case. The year is still very young, of course, but it’s already delivered a string of PR headaches for the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Off to a Rough Start

First, Meghan was forced to delay the launch of her show in response to the LA wildfires. (That’s obviously a very minor inconvenience in comparison to the devastation of the fires themselves, but it’s a setback nonetheless.)

Then, she and Prince Harry were slammed as “disaster tourists” when they showed up to help their neighbors who had been impacted by the disaster.

The week since has not been any kinder, as Meghan has been hit with two back-to-back mini-scandals:

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaks onstage at EAN University on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

Last week, a scathing Vanity Fair piece alleged that Meghan had plans to write a divorce memoir in the event that she and Harry went their separate ways.

And now, an anonymous Spotify insider is claiming that staff at the media platform referred to Meghan by an insulting nickname.

As you may recall, Meghan’s Spotify podcast was canceled after just a single season. But it seems that she managed to make a few enemies during her brief time with the company.

“Ex-staff members… told me they decided to christen her ‘Eva’ and this was used as a warning signal to let people know that she was either arriving or on the warpath,” royal journalist Neil Sean told Fox News this week.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

“This wasn’t an engaging pet nickname,” Sean continued.

“The nickname came from the 1955 camp classic Queen Bee starring the ultimate diva… herself – Joan Crawford… This is because, like the Joan character [Eva Phillips], she stung her victims to pieces. This is exactly how staff felt about working alongside [Meghan].”

Sean went on to claim that Meghan was clueless about the moniker.

“According to the source, she had no idea about any of this,” he explained.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a forum about digital responsibility at EAN University during a visit around Colombia on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

Sean further alleged that Meghan earned her diva reputation by refusing to speak to anyone aside from a single, “high-ranking” Spotify employee.

“When that person is not around, they have to be reminded that they are dealing with somebody who is a duchess and more importantly, a member of the British royal family,” Sean was told.

“This worked at the beginning as people were… beguiled by Meghan’s presence. But it quickly wore off when she became demanding… clearly forgetting her struggling actress days.”

By now, Meghan is certainly accustomed to members of the royal press hurling wild accusations at her. But that doesn’t mean it’s any easier for her.