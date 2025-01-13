Meghan Markle’s New Netflix Series Postponed Amid LA Wildfires

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Meghan Markle is set to launch a new Netflix series that will showcase her skills in the kitchen.

But in response to the wildfires that have ravaged Los Angeles, the show will not be debuting as soon as expected.

On Sunday, Netflix announced that the January 15 premiere date for With Love, From Meghan has been pushed back so that Meghan and husband Prince Harry can focus on assisting with relief efforts.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit a local farming family, the Woodleys, on October 17, 2018 in Dubbo, Australia. (Photo by Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images)

Meghan and Netflix Announce Delay of Lifestyle Series

As firefighters continue their work to rescue Meghan’s ravaged hometown, Netflix has announced that the duchess’ highly anticipated new series will not debut until March 4.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Meghan said in a statement (via Variety).

The decision to postpone the show is a smart one for numerous reasons.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

For one thing, Harry and Meghan have dedicated themselves to the relief effort, and this way, they won’t be forced to shift their focus to promoting the series.

And this would not have been a great time for Netflix to release a show in which celebrities gather for sumptuous meals in a printing SoCal mansion.

(Harry and Meghan’s neighborhood in Santa Barbara has thus far not been impacted by the fires.)

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The stakes are high for this series, as thus far, Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal has failed to yield the expected results. So it’s in the best interests of both parties to release With Love, From Meghan at a more opportune time.

Harry and Meghan Lend a Hand

But the most important part of this story is Harry and Meghan’s continued focus on the relief effort.

With the death toll now at 24, the fires are the most damaging that the region has ever seen. And the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are using their platform to help make a difference.

On Friday, Meghan and Harry visited the Pasadena Convention Center alongside Gavin Newsom’s wife Jennifer to meet LA residents who lost their homes in the fire.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

“If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do,” the Sussexes wrote on their website.

“And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating.”

The Southern California region is obviously close to Harry and Meghan’s hearts. And we’re sure the couple’s future professional projects are not at the forefront of their minds these days.