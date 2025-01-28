Craig Conover Unfollows Paige DeSorbo as Joe D’Amelio Romance ‘Gets …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Is Paige DeSorbo dating Joe D’Amelio, her “mystery man” from recent headlines?

During the final days of 2024, Paige confirmed her split from Southern Charm star Craig Conover.

They went from seeming so totally in love to being exes.

Paige is finally ready to talk about it. Sort of. And she’s warning fans about what the future will hold.

Paige DeSorbo is speaking to fans about her recent appearances

On Sunday, January 12, Paige DeSorbo enjoyed box seats for the NFL Wild Card playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers.

There was widespread speculation that Paige was there on a date. Specifically, a date with Joe D’Amelio, whom headlines have identified as her “mystery man.”

Instagram fan blog @bravobygays commented on the story, posting a meme of Paige laying down and watching her phone. The caption? “Paige watching you all go crazy because she went to a football game with a friend.”

Paige herself saw the post and took to the comments to respond.

“Ima be outside a lot,” she wrote in an Instagram reply. “Get used to it.”

To be clear, Paige’s comment was clearly a warning to people speculating wildly about her love life, not to the fan blog. Notably, she did not confirm or deny the relationship rumor with that ambiguous reply.

That sighting was followed by news that Paige and Joe had taken a trip to Miami together.

“It appears that they have flown down together and are legit on vacation together,” a source tells Bravo Breaking News (via Reality Blurb).

“This means that things are getting quite serious. They aren’t only hanging out in the city together, but they are now traveling together.”

And it seems that Craig has gotten the message that Paige has moved on. According to a new report from Us Weekly, Conover has unfollowed his ex on Instagram. Interestingly, she still follows him.

Is Paige DeSorbo a sports fan?

Most people associate Paige more with fashion and style than with the realm of sportsball, but she has made appearances at two major games in 2025.

On January 6, she and Hannah Berner (her “Giggly Squad” co-host) attended a New York Knicks game. They were clearly not on dates, as they attended with their respective fathers.

Then, less than a week later, Paige attended an Eagles game. She even represented the team’s swag on social media. (She also roasted sports fans with an “Oh but girls are the dramatic ones” Story post)

Paige’s seemingly newfound interest in the realm of sports comes freshly on the heels of her confirmed split from Craig Conover.

She shared the news on December 30, during an episode of her Giggly Squad podcast.

“What I did want to say is that Craig and I have decided to no longer be together,” Paige detailed. “And I know I said I would never cry on the internet, but like it’s OK if I cry on the pod[cast]. I feel like that’s OK.”

They broke up because they were moving in different directions

“I have so much love and respect for Craig. I think he is one of the best people I have ever met in my entire life,” Paige affirmed.

She added: “I will remain the biggest fan of him, and want the best for him. And he truly will get the best because he is the best.” That is very amicable!

“But, with that said, I think it is the right decision for both of us moving forward in our lives and the direction our lives are going in that we didn’t foresee or whatever,” Paige reasoned. “It’s a very sad thing. …”

With Paige DeSorbo remaining quiet (or rather, evasive) about “mystery man” Joe D’Amelio, fans will continue to speculate.

Hopefully, her next relationship will not include the same problems that she and Craig Conover encountered. The two were a long-distance romance the entire time. That’s not easy.

And hopefully her next romance will end on terms as good as they ended with Craig. That’s so unusual — especially for the Southern Charm crowd.