Kayla Nicole Stuns Taylor Swift Fans, Reveals She’s a Closet Swiftie

Before he entered a relationship with the world’s most famous musical artist, Travis Kelce dated a succession of mere mortals.

We don’t mean that as an insult to any of Travis’ exes. We’re sure they’re all perfectly nice women in their own right.

But it’s hard to measure up to a world-famous billionaire and wildly influential artist with tens of millions of devoted followers.

Kayla Nicole and NFL player Travis Kelce attend the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

And it’s especially difficult when those followers take a hardcore “ride or die” approach to fandom and are willing to go on the attack against anyone they perceive to be an enemy of their fav.

In other words, the past year and a half couldn’t have been easy for Travis’ most recent ex, Kayla Nicole.

Kayla’s Sudden Notoriety

As you’re probably aware, Kayla has clashed with Taylor Swift fans in the past.

Kayla Nicole attends 2024 ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit at PC&E Sound Stage on October 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)

On X (formerly Twitter), she’s complained of being the target of “the constant vitriol,” and while she didn’t call out Taylor’s fans by name, we can’t who else she would be talking about.

And since that particular complaint arrived ion the same week as Taylor’s Tortured Poets Department album, we feel confident that the shade was directed at Swifties.

We’ve known for a while that Kayla would be appearing on the new season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Taylor Swift looks on prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 21, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

And it was widely assumed that Taylor’s name would be mentioned at some point during Kayla’s tenure on the Fox reality series.

The influencer got her chance on Wednesday’s episode, revealing in a confessional that she gets “a lot of s–t” on social media due to the fact that her ex is dating “a mega superstar.”

“Going through a public breakup, just to be frank, it’s been overwhelming. I’ve never experienced anything like it,” she said.

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kayla Reveals She’s a Taylor Swift Fan

But elsewhere in the episode, Travis’ ex made it clear that she has no beef with Taylor. In fact, it seems she’s a fan!

“I really, like, like her,” Nicole remarked. “I think that she’s very talented.”

The comment surely caught Taylor’s fans by surprise. But if Kayla’s goal was to win them over, she might be sorely disappointed.

No one holds a grudge like Swifties, and Kayla has been on their bad side for quite some time!