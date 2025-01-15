Kate Middleton Opens Up About Chemo Port Implant: ‘I Grew Attached to It’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In September of last year, Kate Middleton announced that she’d completed chemotherapy.

Naturally, fans of the Princess of Wales were ecstatic, but Kate’s husband, Prince William, cautioned that she still had “a long way to go” in her recovery.

Kate spent most of 2024 battling an undisclosed form of cancer, and earlier this week, she revealed that she’s now in remission.

It might be some time before she’s ready to discuss the full story, but now, Kate is offering up new details about the fight of her life.

Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with Katherine Field during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate’s Surprise Visit

On Tuesday, Kate paid a visit to Royal Marsden Hospital, where she had received treatment during her illness.

The Princess of Wales met with patients and doctors, and later the same day, Kate and Will revealed that they’d become royal patrons of the hospital and research center.

At first, little was known about the topics of Kate’s conversations. But according to a new report from the Daily Mail, the future queen displayed her famous sense of humor while discussing her own health issues.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate Opens Up About Chemo

Speaking with a cancer patient named Katherine Field, Kate opened up about a previously undisclosed aspect of her treatment. It seems that at one point, Kate was outfitted with a device known as a chemo port.

“I got so attached to it,” Kate said, joking that at one point staff had to inform her, “‘You can have it taken out.'”

The terminology Kate used might not be familiar to those who have never undergone chemotherapy.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Clinic describes a chemo port as “a small, implantable device that attaches to a vein (usually in your upper chest area). It allows healthcare providers to draw blood and give treatments — including chemotherapy drugs — without a needle stick. A port can remain in place for weeks, months or even years.”

It sounds as though Kate has had hers removed. And that’s another reassuring sign that she’s on the upswing and ready to return to normalcy.

After stepping away from public life for most of 2024, Kate has made several appearances in recent months.

But it seems that the visit to Marsden was the most personal of them all.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Speaking with one patient, Kate reportedly remarked on the close friendships that form among people who are undergoing chemo at the same time.

“I had to do it privately and quietly but being on a ward like this has to be reassuring in a way,” she said.

“Everyone said to me, please keep a positive mindset, it makes such a difference,” she added.

And now, Kate is continuing to make a difference in a very big way.

