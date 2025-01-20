Britney Spears’ Friends Fear She Won’t Remain Sober: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Britney Spears has some friends feeling concerned.

In the years since the end of her awful conservatorship, some of Britney’s social media posts have worried fans.

But friends who actually know her have a deeper preoccupation, a new report reveals.

Could Britney’s drinking spiral out of control again? It’s feared that a major stressor is on the horizon.

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Is Britney Spears okay?

According to a new report by RadarOnline, Britney Spears’ friends worry that past mistakes with alcohol could return. And the timing could not be worse.

Recently, Britney reunited with her sons. This was wonderfully encouraging, and followed an unfortunate period of estrangement.

However, according to the report, an inside source warned: “Britney may have reunited with her boys for a short spell, but she’s still climbing the walls and exhibiting odd behavior.”

Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

One topic of alleged concern among those close to her is alcohol. For the majority of her adult life, Britney’s awful conservatorship prevented her from having even a sip of any alcoholic beverage.

“I mean just a year ago I was able to drink cocktails,” Britney noted in a 2024 Instagram post. “And I’m still in shock because I had no idea how delicious food would taste with just a small spin of poison.”

Now, recent reports say that Britney is sober and looking after her overall well being. However, it sounds like some of those close to her fear that this won’t last.

US singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Will Britney Spears remain sober?

“Britney hasn’t been on an even keel since her conservatorship ended,” the alleged insider characterized. “And her drinking hasn’t helped.”

The source acknowledged: “She made a pledge to hire a sober team to keep her on the straight and narrow.”

Then, the insider added: “But no one believes she’s really going to kick the sauce.”

Singer Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016. (Photo Credit: Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

The report also touched upon an unconfirmed rumor that Britney’s drinking led to her divorce from Sam Asghari.

“She was so unpredictable when she drank,” the alleged source complained. “Sam just couldn’t handle it anymore.”

The insider then claimed: “She wants to slow down but always reaches for the bottle when she’s stressed, and she’s stressed out a lot.”

Singer Britney Spears speaks during the grand opening of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation Britney Spears Campus on November 4, 2017. (Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Could Paul Richard Soliz be a source of stress?

Though Britney and her ex went their separate ways in the summer of 2024, it was only their relationship that ended. Reports allege that Soliz continues to reside in Britney’s mansion.

“He floats in and out of her world, and when he’s around, it’s no good for her. She has others in her orbit, but no one like this guy,” the inside source griped. “He’s bad for Britney, especially in her struggle to stay sober.”

While we cannot confirm any of this inside source’s claims, we certainly hope for the best for Britney Spears. She deserves the world.