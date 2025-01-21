Francisco San Martin Cause of Death: ‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Passes Away at …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tragic news out of the world of television today, as Days of Our Lives star Francisco San Martin has passed away.

He was just 39 years old.

Multiple reports have confirmed that San Martin was found dead in his home by police on Thursday.

The young star had numerous credits to his name, but he was best known for his work as Dario Hernandez on the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives.

Francisco San Martin’s Cause of Death

No official cause of death has been revealed, but the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office told the Hollywood LA News that San Martin appears to have taken his own life (via The New York Post).

The method by which he allegedly did so remains unclear.

Francisco first appeared on Days of Our Lives back in 2011.

Over a six-month character arc, his character — who was initially thought to be a thief — was revealed to be an investigator.

After his stint on Days came to an end, San Martin appeared on multiple episodes of Jane the Virgin and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Francisco also had a role in the acclaimed Steven Soderbergh film Behind The Candelabra, which starred Michael Douglas and Matt Damon.

Numerous friends and co-stars have already taken to social media to pay tribute to San Martin.

Gone Much Too Soon

“Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend. Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more,” wrote Days actress Camila Banus, according to Forbes.

Born in Mallorca, Spain but raised in Montana, Francisco started his acting career in children’s theater.

After doing some modeling work in his teens, he charmed millions of fans over the course of his years as a daytime television star.

Little is known about his final days or the events that might have led up to this tragedy.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.

Our thoughts go out to Francisco’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.

