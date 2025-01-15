Linda Nolan Cause of Death: Singer, ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Contestant Passes …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sad news from the world of music today, as a truly beloved and wildly gifted songstress had passed away.

Linda Nolan — the star best known for her work with pop group the Nolans — died at the age of 65 this morning.

The Irish singer and TV personality was reportedly surrounded by loved ones as she breathed her last breath.

Linda Nolan enters the Celebrity Big Brother House at Elstree Studios on January 3, 2014 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Linda’s Sad Farewell

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist,” reads a statement issued today by Linda’s agenda, Dermot McNamara.

“She passed at around 10:20am at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the MCEW Ward. The family said the hospital couldn’t do enough, they were tireless,” McNamara continued.

“She passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments.

Linda Nolan is evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother House at Elstree Studios on January 24, 2014 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

“Linda’s legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment. She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others. Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.”

In addition to her singing — she and her sisters toured with Frank Sinatra in 1975 — Linda gained a new generation of fans with her appearances on such popular TV shows as the UK edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

Linda Nolan’s Cause of Death

Linda’s passing follows a battle with breast cancer that lasted nearly twenty years.

Earlier this month, she was admitted to the hospital with double pneumonia. She passed into a coma and died this morning.

Tributes to Linda have been flooding social media since the moment that news of her death went public.

Our thoughts go out to Linda’s loved ones during this difficult time.