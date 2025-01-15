Natalie Mordovtseva Accused of Cashing In on Wildfire Relief Efforts Via OnlyFans Scam

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Natalie Mordovtseva says that she wants to help, but 90 Day Fiance fans aren’t convinced.

All across Los Angeles County, thousands upon thousands of families have fled their homes and watched them burn to the ground.

Everyone wants to help. Donations are pouring in from across the nation.

But Natalie’s proposed method of fundraising is getting her raked across the coals.

Is Natalie Mordovtseva ‘trying to profit’ off of the deadly Los Angeles wildfires?

Over the weekend, Natalie Mordovtseva took to Instagram to share a post, which you can read for yourself below.

“Seeing these fires and how they’ve impacted my community has been heartbreaking,” the recurring 90 Day franchise star expressed.

“Many of you have asked about video chats,” Natalie alleged. “So, I’ve decided to auction off 10 spots and donate 50 [percent] of the proceeds to support wildfire relief.”

“Starting at a minimum bid of $150, DM me on my exclusive site with your offer,” Natalie then offered.

“The highest bids will be contacted to schedule a call,” she teased. “Rules for the FaceTime will be sent via message.”

Natalie concluded her proposition: “I can’t wait to chat with you and help make a difference during this difficult time. We love you, LA. Stay safe.”

Is this just a scheme to enrich Natalie Mordovtseva?

Critics on social media quickly hammered Natalie. Many are fans of 90 Day Fiance, and some were even other personalities from the TLC franchise.

They took a look at her suggestion. With the minimum bid being $150 and with half of the proceeds going to vaguely “support wildfire relief,” some took that as Natalie inviting people to pay her $75 or more for a conversation.

One 90 Day fan favorite, David Toborowsky, seemed particularly incensed by Natalie’s post. And he made it known, loudly.

In a comment under an Instagram blog post about Natalie’s proposal, David Toborowsky declared: “She is absolutely a piece of [excrement] trying to profit off of this horrible situation.”

He continued: “I have posted this in many places but to use her OF to get people to do video chats for personal gain is disgusting. I appreciate anyone trying to make money. I am a Cameo w–re but you use the fires and say 50% is unreal sorry but not sorry praying for LA.”

David emphasized in a follow-up comment: “I do not blame anyone for trying to have hustle. I don’t judge but to pray upon the good nature of people in a real disaster and act like you care is one of the lowest things you can do. Just my opinion.”

What does she have to say for herself?

According to Natalie Mordovtseva herself, she won’t exactly be making a profit after donating to wildfire relief.

“The site takes 20 [percent], plus my manager, who schedules the calls and handles all the logistics,” Natalie explained to a critical commenter. “I do pay taxes on everything.”

It’s possible that this enterprise will not help Natalie much at all. If so, perhaps phrasing it as a larger percentage of the profit would have people feeling more sympathetic. That said … English is not Natalie’s first language.