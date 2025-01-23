Kanye West to Compete Directly Against Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS With New …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Kanye coming after Kim and her business?

Even though Yeezy has been controversial for multiple reasons lately, Kanye West’s fashion brand marches on.

Now, Ye is plotting his next Yeezy ventures.

Part of that means seeking vengeance against his perceived enemies. And part of it means going into direct competition against Kim Kardashian.

Is Kanye West going after Kim Kardashian with his women’s collection?

On his Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 21, Kanye West threatened “Yzy women’s coming next.”

Alongside a photo of a black bodysuit — the sort that we’ve seen on Bianca Censori — Ye wrote: “SCALING INNOVATION.”

He then added: “For anyone in clothing that doesn’t work at Yeezy be afraid Be very afraid.”

Using a seemingly randomized pattern of capitalization and a disinterest in punctuation, Kanye West began to rant about “corporations” that were “overcharging out commmunity wile ignoring my vision and direction.”

As he rambled about people who want money from him and want him to partner with Adidas, he announced: “I have a John Wick vendetta against every fashion company.”

Adidas ended their collaboration with Kanye in 2022. Ye at the time was making numerous antisemitic comments and praising Adolf Hitler. John Wick is an entertaining film series that plays out as a violent revenge fantasy with interesting worldbuilding.

Is Kanye West rolling out his own version of Skims shapewear?

In recent years, Bianca Censori has been wearing bodysuits that were reportedly Kanye’s designs.

We all remember how, for years, Kim and several of her siblings wore the distinct brown and tan neutral tones of the Yeezy fashion brand.

While critics argued that these looks were “dull” or even “hideous,” the influence of the Kardashians helped to make Yeezy a well-known fashion brand.

Some on social media believe that Kanye may have been behind Kim’s iconic Skims shapewear brand in the first place.

(Ye is not exactly famous for his modesty or capacity to filter himself, so it’s unclear why or how he would keep this a secret if it were true)

Either way, his new line of Yeezy womenswear could bring him into direct competition with Kim Kardashian’s clothing line. And, given his “revenge” mindset, maybe that was part of the motivation.

Will this new line be a success?

Of course, major studios have been reluctant to work with Kanye recently when it comes to his music.

It’s possible that potential customers will prefer to buy clothes from someone who’s a little less chummy with white supremacists.

That said, a bare minimum of moral discernment may be too much to expect from your average consumer. Some folks may even buy Yeezy products out of spite and defiance over the suggestion that it’s wrong to do so. People make choices every day.