Jinger Duggar Discusses ‘Surprising’ First Hangout with Friend Tori Roloff

Jinger Duggar and Tori Roloff are friends and have even been known to hang out.

Recently, Jinger has delved into everything from how reality TV impacted her life to how cult rules prevented her from learning to swim as a child.

Now, she’s delving into her friendship with Little People, Big World alum Tori Roloff.

The two only hung out in person very recently. But Jinger opened up about what they did together. And you know, they actually have a lot in common.

Jinger Duggar speaks on her podcast in January 2025, speaking about her TLC fame. (Image Credit: YouTube)

As far back as 2018, fans were doing double-takes over the apparent friendship between Jinger Duggar and Tori Roloff.

Then, in early January 2025, the two TLC alums finally met in person.

“Finally! We meet in person!” Tori announced on her Instagram Story. Jinger shared the same news, writing: “It was the best having you all here!”

Zach and Tori Roloff have been through a lot as a couple. (Image Credit: TLC)

Neither the Vuolos nor the Roloffs opted to share details from their hangout.

Their social media posts implied that Tori and Zach had traveled to California to see them, rather than the other way around.

Some fans were hopeful that Tori and Zach might have been Jinger & Jeremy Podcast guests. As you may be aware, listeners have been hounding Jinger for podcast guests.

Tori Roloff wasn’t a guest on Jinger Duggar’s podcast, but …

As you can see in the lengthy Jinger & Jeremy Podcast episode above, Jinger’s latest episode saw her delving into her experience as a reality star.

She discussed the experience of meeting other TLC stars — including the cast of the infamous 90 Day Fiance franchise. It was jarring for her to realize that these extremely unusual people were on the same network that she was — and to realize that viewers saw her family as strange or even stranger. (It’s because she grew up in a cult)

Jinger also touched upon how some of the same production crews who filmed 19 Kids and Counting and then Counting On also worked filming other families for TLC.

Tori Roloff picks berries with son Jackson Roloff as the family enjoys the outdoors on Little People, Big World Season 25. (Image Credit: TLC)

Then, Jinger said something when touching upon the experience of watching shows and meeting actors (and how it compares to reality stardom).

“I actually went with my friend recently, Victoria,” she said. “She surprised me with tickets to go see the Gilmore Girls set.” It sounds like they went together.

Given that Jinger and Tori recently hung out in person, it seems likely that she’s referring to Tori Roloff when she says “Victoria.”

On the podcast that she shares with her husband, a very pregnant Jinger Duggar shares a scary family moment in December 2024. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Is this a surprising friendship?

On the surface, you’d think that most members of the Duggar family would have more in common with, say, Audrey Roloff than with Tori. Audrey has a social agenda and has not been shy about it, and it’s fairly compatible with the Duggar cult.

But not all Duggars are the same. Audrey and Jeremy Roloff chose a hard life — a farming life — for themselves and their children. Jinger and (her) Jeremy moved to Los Angeles. Tori and Zach also moved away from the family homestead.

It’s no real surprise that Jinger and Tori formed this friendship. What’s remarkable is that two busy moms found the time to hang out in person.