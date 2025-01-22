Duck Dynasty Reboot CONFIRMED by Willie Robertson, A&E: When Will It Premiere?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Television viewers are about to be blasted by a family from the past.

Appearing on The Tucker Carlson Show recently, Willie Robertson confirmed he and his loved ones are “getting back in production” on a new series, which he described as “the next generation of Duck Dynasty.”

Yes, folks. It’s a Duck Dynasty reboot!

Willie Robertson is pictured here on Duck Dynasty. (A&E)

“My kids are older,” Willie said on this podcast.

“Well, 2017 to 2024… a lot’s happened. The cast has grown up. So yeah, back with A&E, we met, and they said, ‘Hey, are you guys interested in kinda redoing the show?’ And it felt like the time was right… met with the family, prayed about it, and said, ‘Yeah, I think so.’ The kids were excited.”

Fans were thrilled when Willie announced the news, and now the new series — titled Duck Dynasty: The Revival — has been confirmed by A&E.

“The Robertsons earned a seat in homes across the country with their unique brand of down-home practicality, Southern charm and relatable humor,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming for A&E and Lifetime (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson attend the 11th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on May 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“Duck Dynasty played a huge part of the success of A&E for many years, and we look forward to reuniting with the Robertsons on the revival.”

The new series will reportedly focus on Willie and Korie Robertson “and their extended families.” There’s no word yet on whether Phil Robertson, who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, will appear on the show.

A&E has ordered two ten-episode seasons of The Revival, the first of which will debut in the summer of 2025.

Duck Dynasty premiered on A&E on March 21, 2012, and ran for 11 seasons, concluding its run on April 5, 2017.

The series centered on the Robertson family and their West Monroe, Louisiana business, Duck Commander, which makes products for duck hunters.

Willie Robertson and Matthew West speak onstage for the 11th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on May 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Getty)

A gigantic hit, Duck Dynasty led to numerous spinoffs, including Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty and Going Si-Ral. After the final season of Duck Dynasty, two more spinoffs followed, In the Woods with Phil and Duck Family Treasure.

While reflecting on the 11-season run of the original program a few days ago, Willie noted that it was “a lot” of work, but said that meeting fans throughout the years has made the time they put into the show well worth it.

He told Carlson:

“When you talk to people, and they tell you how much that meant to them… I can’t tell you how many people who are like, ‘Me and my dad used to watch together’ or ‘My mom passed away, and it was the only thing we could laugh at together.”

Willie Robertson of “Duck Dynasty” speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

A known Donald Trump supporter, Robertson didn’t go into specifics on the podcast in regard to who will be involved with the new series, although he suggested his family will be the focus.

Robertson is married to Korie, and the couple share six kids: John Luke, Sadie, Will, Rowdy, Bella, and Rebecca.

Willie serves as CEO of Duck Commander, which he took from a family business to a multimillion-dollar empire.