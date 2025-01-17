Jenelle Evans: My 10-Year-Old Son Was Robbed!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenelle Evans’ son, Kaiser, was the victim of a crime.

After Jenelle fled her evil ex-husband and moved to Vegas, she sent Kaiser to live with his grandmother.

However, he’s now living in Vegas with Jenelle and with her new boyfriend.

That boyfriend, whom Teen Mom fans understandably do not exactly trust, is sharing what happened to Kaiser.

Jenelle Evans rocks some glasses in this Teen Mom photo. (MTV)

Who robbed Jenelle Evans’ son?

On Thursday, January 16, August Keen (that’s the name that he goes by) spoke to Celebuzz.

Keen, as you may recall, was Jenelle’s manager and then became her boyfriend in a display of the sort of judgment that Teen Mom fans have come to expect.

According to Keen’s interview, Kaiser Griffith was the victim of a robbery. Allegedly, about 5 older boys mugged Jenelle’s 10-year-old son at a local park and stole his bike.

“Me and Jenelle were in the house and Kaiser came upstairs crying,” Keen claimed. We’re sure that Kaiser would not have chosen to disclose some of these details.

“Kaiser was at the park and basically some group of kids came up to him and they roughed him up a little and threw him off the bike and stole his bike,” he summarized.

Keen then added: “And they also took his money that he had in his wallet which was like fifty bucks.”

Jenelle Evans on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (MTV)

How did Jenelle Evans respond to the crime?

Keen noted that Jenelle called the police. The Ashley did the due diligence of confirming that one such call, regarding a robbery in the area of the park, did go in last weekend.

As anyone who’s had to call the police over something like this can imagine, the police were not exactly helpful. Sometimes you get lucky with who shows up to take a report, but ultimately, helping isn’t what they’re there for.

Instead, they offered Jenelle Evans and her family advice on how to search for the missing bike themselves, recommending that they scope out local middle and high schools. One of the thieves may have ridden it there.

“He’s good. He’s a tough guy,” Keen then appraised of Kaiser. Remember, Jenelle’s children have been through so much.

“He hasn’t asked to go back to the park, so I think in that sense he’s a little nervous to go back to that same park,” he admitted. Keen then characterized: “He doesn’t seem shaken up. He was cool, calm, and collected.”

Then, he predicted: “He won’t be going to the park any time soon by himself and we’ll be looking for these kids.”

‘Teen Mom’ fans don’t love Kaiser’s business becoming public like this

We’re sure that Kaiser — and not for the first time in his young life — felt powerless and humiliated in the face of cruelty.

Perhaps Keen is hoping to leverage Jenelle’s fame (well, notoriety) into increasing pressure on the thieves. Or maybe, as some fans suspect, he’s just trying to squeeze a little interview money out of this low moment.

We continue to feel sorry for Kaiser and for all of Jenelle’s children. Every child deserves better than what they’ve gotten in life.