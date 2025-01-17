Christina Haack and New Boyfriend Christopher Larocca Enjoy Romantic Getaway In Paris

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Here we go again, Christina Haack?

Only partially, it sounds like.

Over the past few years, this HGTV personality has become more well-known for the number of times she’s walked down the aisle than the number of homes she’s renovated.

Christina Haack is pictured here on HGTV. (HGTV)

The 41-year old shares kids Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9, with first husband Tarek El-Moussa; five-year old son Hudson with second husband Ant Anstead; and recently divorced third husband Josh Hall.

In rather ugly fashion, too.

Now, according to The Daily Mail, has been dating Christopher Larocca for about three months.

Larocca is a California native and serves as the president and CEO of Network Connex, according to the company’s official website.

Christina Anstead attends 2019 Disney On Ice “Mickey’s Search Party” at Staples Center on December 13, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The couple was also spotted cozying up to each other at a holiday party in December, The Daily Mail writes.

Does this mean fans of the real estate guru ought to start planning to celebrate her fourth wedding at some point in the not-too-distant future?

It doesn’t sound that way.

Christina Haack falls apart here over the end of her third marriage. (HGTV)

“I’ll always love love,” Christina told Us Weekly in an interview published January 10. “I probably will [get married again] eventually. But, not anytime soon.”

Haack was married to El-Moussa from 2006 to 2016… to Anstead from 2018 to 2020… and Hall from April 2022 to July 2024.

She appears to be on decent terms with her first two spouses, but has trashed Hall repeatedly in the wake of their split.

“He doesn’t like our dynamic, because Tarek and I have our own dynamic, and some could call it ‘flirty,’” Christina told Entertainment Tonight in November, claiming her third husband was jealous of her first, but emphasizing that she and Tarek are more akin to siblings at this point.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa, hosts of HGTV’s hit show Flip or Flop, visited the HGTV Santa HQ at Lakewood Center. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Lakewood Center)

Christina now stars on The Flip Off, a series from which she cut Hall after she filed for divorce.

“This isn’t Josh’s show. No one’s going to miss that he’s not in it,” Haack told Us Weekly.

“Josh is not a TV host, he’s not a house flipper, he’s not a designer. He was just my husband in it. With Tarek, we built everything together, and I still have respect for him. I have no respect for Josh.”

UPDATE: People is now reporting that Christina and Christopher were spotted at Los Angeles International airport earlier this week.

Christina posted video of the Eiffel Tower later that same day. So it sounds like these two enjoyed a romantic getaway to Paris.

Christina might not be ready to tie the knot again, but she and Chris are certainly moving fast in other ways!