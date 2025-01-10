Jedidiah Duggar and Wife Welcome TWINS: Find Out Their Names!

The Duggar family has grown once again.

By TWO this time around.

On January 8, Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katey welcomed twin daughters into the world… about six months after announcing they were expecting.

Jed Duggar and his wife Katey added two kids to their family in early 2025. (Instagram)

“We are thrilled to share the joyous news of the arrival of our twin daughters, Elsie Kate and Emma Kate!” Jed and Katey said in a statement to People magazine a few hours ago.

As far as certain details go, the spouses add:

“Elsie was born on January 8, 2025, at 2:06 p.m. weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and Emma followed at 2:13 p.m. weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

“Both girls are healthy, and beautiful, and have completely captured our hearts.”

The couple later included photos of their girls on Instagram, simply telling followers “They’re here!!”

Jed and Katey are also parents to a two-year-old son named Truett Oliver and a 19-month-old daughter named Nora Kate.

The young are “so excited” about having these siblings, the pair also told People, gushing as follows:

“Watching their excitement and love for their little sisters has been such a sweet blessing for us as parents.”

Two Duggar brothers film a confessional segment for the family’s TLC reality series. (TLC)

Jed and Katey dated for more than a year before they got married in April 2021.

At the time, a rep for the family explained that the ceremony was held “with family and close friends in attendance,” all of whom were very psyched for the former reality star and his bride.

“We are so grateful to God for entrusting us with these precious girls,” the pair concluded to People late on Thursday.

“Our hearts are full, and we’re thankful for the love and support we’ve received during this joyful time.”

Jed and Katey address YouTube followers in this snapshot. (YouTube)

For those trying to keep track, there are more Duggars on the way.

Jedidiah’s twin brother, Jeremiah Duggar, and his wife, Hannah, announced they’re expecting their third baby girl later this year.

Relatedly, Jinger Duggar Vuolo is also looking forward to another child with husband Jeremy Vuolo, as she previously revealed the unusual way she told mom Michelle Duggar and her sisters during Jana Duggar’s bachelorette weekend in October.

“They had a big hot tub,” Jinger told People in October, emphasizing that jacuzzi use during pregnancy is not recommended and explaining that those around her wondered why she wasn’t getting in.

“They were like, ‘Isn’t it cold? You going to get in?’ I was like, ‘Well, I guess you shouldn’t do that if you’re pregnant, right?’ They just were so shocked. They were the cutest. I was able to tell them all together.”

Our sincerest congrats go out to Jedidiah, Katey, and all of the Duggars who are currently expecting!