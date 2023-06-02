Jedidiah and Katey Duggar Welcome Baby #2 Amid Ugly Family Feud

We have another Duggar baby, dear celebrity gossip lovers!

On Friday, Jedidiah and Katey Duggar announced via Instagram that they had welcomed their second child into the world, presenting as evidence both the child’s name and some precious photos.

“She’s here! And we’re so in love,” the couple wrote on their official account.

“Welcome to the world, sweet girl,” the caption continued, adding a pink heart emoji and confirming that their daughter’s name is Nora Kate Duggar.

Jedidiah and Katey Duggar are pictured here with their newborn. SO CUTE! (Instagram)

The spouses are also parents to one-year-old son Truett Oliver Duggar.

The couple announced Katey’s second pregnancy in December 2022 in a YouTube video on their joint account.

“We have some news. Big news,” Jed told his subscribers before turning the camera to Katey,… who was wearing a sweatshirt that read: “Joy to the world oh and I’m pregnant.”

She then added, “I’m pregnant … surprise!”

(Instagram)

For those interested, the stars also posted a video of their birth story to their YouTube channel.

It’s eight minutes in length and offers up glimpses of the actual labor and delivery.

Once little Nora finally comes out, Jed says his newborn is “adorable.”

He then kisses his wife on the forehead as she holds onto their little one.

Jed Duggar and his wife, Katey Nakatsu, pose on what is clearly a bright and sunny day. (Instagram)

It’s all very sweet, which is ironic — because things are anything but sweet between Jed and his relatives these days.

In the wake of Jill Duggar planning to release a memoir that will likely expose her parents are awful and controlling people, Jed got into it this week with some social media followers.

He also shared his sibling a bit.

“I can’t help but feel bad for your parents. I cannot imagine my children writing tell all books about my family,” one fan wrote in the comments section of Jill’s post, which Jed Liked on Instagram.

“Here’s the thing Jill, NO family is perfect. Not one. And yes, while most do not have reality TV shows, you would also not have the opportunity to profit from your story.”

Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu shared a number of couples selfies. She seems to be the photographer each time. (Instagram)

After a critic then accused Jed of being a “fake Christian,” Duggar fired back as follows:

“Excuse you, but you don’t know our family at all. Please don’t make assumptions about things that 100% [is] none of your business.

“The true shame is on you.”

We’re pretty certain Jed is wrong here and is family is destructive and dangerous.

But his brand new daughter is adorable!!!

Jed and Katey are expecting their second child together. (YouTube)

Said Jed on YouTube:

“m”Mom and baby are doing amazing. We’re just really, really grateful. We had a really scary experience for a little bit there. The heart rate kept dropping down. It got down around 60 was the lowest, 70, 80 and kind of stayed there for a bit.

“So we kept having to move Katey lots and just keep her moving around. We didn’t know there for a little while if it was possible that maybe we’d have to have a C-section. The doctor said there was a good chance.

“There was a 50 percent chance of that.

“We just prayed and asked the Lord for the baby to come out and quickly and that the heart rate would go up and were able to get the kid in a good position and the heart rate got up and she progressed.

“She really just did an amazing job, Baby Nora. She came out and has a little bit of a cone head but that’s going to go away. I’m glad.

“She’s just beautiful and yeah, we’re just loving life.”