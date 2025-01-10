Kate Middleton Will Not Watch Meghan Markle’s New Netflix Series: Report

We’re just days away from the premiere of Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle/cooking show. And it’s been quite some time since any Netflix series has generated this much buzz.

But while subscribers all over the world might be eager to check out Meghan’s latest project, it seems that the duchess’ in-laws will continue to get their kitchen tips elsewhere.

Yes, in what might be this week’s least-surprising development, it seems that Kate Middleton and Prince William will not be tuning into With Love, Meghan.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

(Side note: Is it too late to do something about that title? It sounds like a coming-of-age soap opera where Meg ends each episode by writing in her diary.)

Kate Middleton Is Uninterested In Meghan Markle’s New Show

Speaking with Fox News, journalist and royal expert Kinsey Schofield insisted that Will and Kate won’t be watching a single second of Meghan’s new show.

“I was told that the Prince and Princess of Wales have no interest in Meghan’s future projects,” Schofield told the outlet.

“A palace source told me, ‘Meghan was a background character in a chapter that’s already closed.’ Courtiers don’t believe that Meghan is worth the mental real estate.”

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

But that doesn’t mean that Buckingham Palace is completely uninterested in Meghan’s newest venture.

Checking In On Meghan

“The palace plans to assign someone of lower rank to sit through the show, so the communications office has a heads up if there is something to brace for,” Schofield went on.

“Netflix is not giving the palace, or anyone, screeners so they will see it in real-time with the audience,” she added.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Schofield went on to remark that the royals are relieved that Meghan is going in more of a Martha Stewart direction with her new project and will likely not be commenting on any royal drama.

“Regarding the vapid celebrity-focused theme, courtiers are just grateful that Meghan’s taken a break from attacking the institution,” she added.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams echoed Schofield’s claims, insisting that the royals “couldn’t give a damn” about Meghan’s new show.

“Meghan does still make news, and the Sussex brand still fascinates,” he said. “But… [the series] looked pretty superficial to me. I wondered where the Kardashians were. The royals just couldn’t give a damn.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

He’s joking, of course, but Meghan probably wouldn’t mind a cameo from Kim and company!

After all, the stakes couldn’t be higher for her new show, and all hype is good hype.

Meghan and Harry’s previous Netflix series, Polo, landed with a dud, drawing bad reviews and minimal viewership.

Their previous project — a doc about Harry’s involvement in the Invictus Games — didn’t fare much better.

2024 was a year of declining popularity and professional setbacks for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They’re likely hoping to turn things around in 2025 — and we’re sure they’d love it if the comeback started next week with Meg’s new show.