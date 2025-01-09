Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Bolster LA Wildfire Relief Efforts

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have heavy hearts as they watch the wildfires rage.

Thousands upon thousands of people, from celebrities to everyday workers to the unhoused, have fled their homes or lost everything in the Los Angeles fires.

Though this was inevitable due to ongoing climate change, these wildfires are unprecedented. Which, for LA, is saying a lot.

Now, Harry and Meghan are using their platform to encourage people to help however they can, even listing resources for people who want to lend a hand but don’t know how.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Nigeria Unconquered, a charity organisation that works in collaboration with the Invictus Games Foundation, at a reception at Officersâ€™ Mess on May 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are speaking out about the fires

Amidst the ongoing inferno that is ravaging Los Angeles County, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posted a message on their website, Sussex.com.

“In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more,” they acknowledged in a statement.

They added that the fiery destruction impacts “tens of thousands from all walks of life.”

Structures burn along Pacific Coast Highway during the Palisades Fire in Malibu, California, on January 8, 2025. At least five people have been killed in wildfires rampaging around Los Angeles, officials said on January 8, with firefighters overwhelmed by the speed and ferocity of multiple blazes — including in Hollywood. (Photo Credit: AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

“A state of emergency has been issued,” Meghan and Harry affirmed. “If you feel compelled to help, here are some resources and ideas.”

In addition to listing various resources (all linked on their site) like José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, they encouraged people to “open their home” when possible.

Not everyone can house every loved one, neighbor, or stranger during a crisis. But sometimes (and I do say this as someone who’s been through a fairly recent disaster) letting half a dozen people charge their phones a few times can make a world of difference.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak onstage at EAN University during a visit around Colombia on August 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

Meghan and Harry note that you can help someone who has ‘nothing’

“If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do,” they encouraged. “And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating.”

Meghan and Harry added: “Some families and people have been left with nothing. Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys & clothing, and other essentials.”

Additionally, emergency relief organizations are present. The two pointed out that “The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need.”

An aerial image shows smoke from wildfires including the Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, California, on January 8, 2025. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Santa Barbara is nearly three hours from Los Angeles County. However, residents — including Harry and Meghan — could still feel the ill effects of the flames.

At present, the record heat of 2024 and extremely minimal rainfall during what is normally Southern California’s rainy season means that any spark could ignite another wildfire.

This could impact Harry and Meghan. In fact, as a precaution, power company Southern California Edison may shut off power in select areas in Santa Barbara County to reduce the risk of providing that spark.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive at the State Governor House in Lagos on May 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Wildfires do not care about property values

Meghan and Harry’s property is one of many “high risk” homes when it comes to wildfires. While wildfires were once an occasional hazard in Southern California, they are now an annual threat — akin to Australia’s fire season.

This is the grim reality of climate change. Temperature extremes, flooding and drought, volatile winds … all of which can, when they align, turn hundreds of square miles into kindling.

Until an actual fire breaks out, Meghan and Harry can simply leave the area more easily than most residents. However, once fires break out, they’ll have to escape through the same smoky roads as everyone else. We didn’t all cause climate change, but these disasters are a stark reminder of how vulnerable we all are.