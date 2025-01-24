Janelle Brown to Kody: You Will NOT Screw Me Over! I’m Fighting for What’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Janelle and Meri Brown are putting their feet down.

HARD.

In a sneak peek at this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, the former co-spouses team up in order to try and bring their ex-husband down.

Janelle Brown is on a Facetime call in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

“Meri and I, we’re not friends, we don’t hang out, but there is now communication about what we need to do as far as the property,” Janelle tells the camera in this preview for installment, which was released by TLC and which focuses on Coyote Pass.

The parcel of land was purchased by Kody Brown and his then-sister wives in 2018 … but they never started any sort of construction on the property.

And now Kody has been dumped by Janelle, Meri and Christine and the women are afraid he’ll screw them out of their share of any eventual sale.

Janelle, meanwhile, is later shown in this clip chatting with Meri over video and declaring that she is NOT going to let Kody to swindle her out of what she feels is rightfully hers in regard to Coyote Pass.

Kody Brown and Meri Brown on Sister Wives Season 19. (TLC)

“I think it’s time for someone to be pushing my interest,” Janelle tells Meri. “I have to fight for what’s mine!”

Over the course of Sister Wives Season 19, Coyote Pass has been a major topic of discussion… with Kody even admitting that would absolutely do Janelle dirty in regard to the property — if it weren’t for Robyn’s objections.

Meri recently said that she was told by Kody that she wasn’t “entitled” to an equal share of the property because she only has one child.

He’s really such a sweetheart, isn’t he?

Kody Brown is no longer in any polygamous relationships. (TLC)

In the footage from this upcoming episode, Meri acknowledges that she allowed Kody treat her unfairly for many years of their marriage, which they officially terminated in January 2023.

However, she says she’s no longer going to allow Kody to make the decisions for her.

“I don’t think [Kody] gets to decide!” an angry Meri tells Janelle before trashing a principle from their polygamous lifestyle. “Sorry [Kody], you are not the ‘head’ of my family!”

Meri Brown on the season 19 premiere of Sister Wives. (TLC)

On last week’s episode, Kody made it clear that he believed that it would be up to him as to how the money from the land’s sale would be divided.

“I think [my exes] are worried about whether I’m going to be fair or not,” Kody said with a laugh.

Not funny, dude. When are you moving to Europe again?!?