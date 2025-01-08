Kody Brown: I May Move to Europe!

Life has come at Kody Brown pretty fast over the last few years.

The former polygamous has been forced to accept a new reality: That he’s no longer a polygamist.

Starting in November 2021, Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown have all decided to leave their unhealthy relationships to Kody.

And now? In response to such romantic turmoil?

Kody may leave the country.

“I got an itch to move so bad, just to get away from the energy of it all,” Kody said in a confessional on the latest episode of Sister Wives.

Kody made this admission in the wake of scene that featured him sitting outside with Robyn Brown… as the two engaged in a challenging conversation about the current state of their marriage, along with how Kody feels due to his other three spouses leaving him.

“I got to get out of here because this isn’t going to work for me, because all the memory, all the energy of it, I just don’t know,” Kody continuesd.

“And here’s the stupid thing. I’ve got kids in college, kids in grade school — but I want to move to Europe.”

Kody, of course, has 18 kids with the four women listed here.

But he’s never exactly been known as a dedicated parent.

“I want to get away from this where I can’t see it or be bombarded by it or feel it anymore,” concluded the selfish father on the topic of moving across the ocean.

Brown went on to explain to Robyn how he’s in a pretty awful with his exes, especially Janelle, who he says, “wants to do things different than what I want to do.”

“We’re just not matching up,” he said of his ex, who confirmed the couple’s separation just over two years ago.

On previous Sister Wives episodes on Season 19, Janelle had been candid about needing to “protect herself” and her desire to “lawyer up” after Kody kept her in the dark about the status of their shared Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Meri, meanwhile, recently complained about Kody invading her privacy.

And Christine, for her part, is now married to David Woolley. She could not be happier that she got the heck away from Kody Brown.

In an interview with People Magazine in September 2024, Kody opened up about how he handled things when it came to how he handled the splits with these former wives.

“There’s even the regret of the divorce — Meri, Janelle and Christine — those divorces and being angry during those divorces,” he said at the time. “Sure, I regret that stuff.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.