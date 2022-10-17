Kanye West: Kris Jenner Had Sex With Drake, And I Can Prove It!

Kanye West has been off the rails like never before in recent weeks.

The rapper has a long, long history of public tantrums, and he often makes wildly inaccurate statements that have the potential to cause real harm.

This time, Ye has outdone himself with deeply upsetting anti-semitic rants and bizarre allegations about Kim Kardashian and her family.

Over the weekend, West appeared on the “Drink Champs” podcast, where he spewed more nonsense and raised more concerns about the state of his mental health.

Kanye West gave another bizarre interview this week. This time, he repeated a wild claim about Drake and Kris Jenner. (Photo via Instagram)

At one point, Ye repeated one of the most bonkers claims of his career, alleging once again that his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner had an affair with Drake.

“DRAKE A F–K YA BABY MAMA’S MAMA,” West previously wrote on Instagram. “THAT’S REAL WAR.”

We’re not sure why Ye is concerned about who’s boning his baby mama’s mama, but the issue seems to be at the forefront of his mind.

When “Drink Champs” host Nore referenced the bizarre claim, West appeared to confirm its accuracy.

“Yeah, that was hard,” he said, before referring to Drake as “the greatest rapper of all time.”

Asked for clarification, West kept it cryptic.

Corey Gamble has his serious face on while posing here with Kris Jenner. He rose to a decent amount of fame as her boyfriend. (Photo via Getty)

“You know what it mean. Ay, Corey, you know what it mean,” he said, seemingly referencing Kris’ longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble.

At one point, Drake was one of the many, many people on Kanye’s lengthy list of enemies, but it seems the A-list emcees have settled their differences.

“EVERYONE KNOWS ME AND DRAKE HAVE HAD A RIVALRY IN THE PAST IT REALLY WARMED MY HEART TO SEE DRAKE LIKE ONE OF MY POST,” West wrote last week in his usual all-caps style.

Kanye West sat down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson earlier this month. And the conversation was as bonkers as you would expect. (Photo via Fox News)

Elsewhere on the podcast, Kanye sounded off on his favorite topic as of late, blathering on about wild global conspiracies that he says are orchestrated by Jewish people.

“Jewish people have owned the Black voice,” West said to the apparent confusion of his hosts.

“Either it’s through us wearing the Ralph Lauren shirt, or it’s all of us being signed to a record label, or having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team, or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney,” he continued.

Kanye West was in Paris for the city’s fashion week. (Photo via Getty Images)

Ye later alleged that people are “used to getting screwed by the Jewish media” and that they “poked the bear too f—ing long.”

The remarks echo similar vaguely threatening comments that West made during his interview with Tucker Carlson earlier this month.

Needless to say, the rapper and fashion mogul has entered deeply disturbing territory.

Kanye talks about his signature sneakers. (Photo via Getty Images)

In the past, West has been open about his struggles with bipolar disorder, explaining that the condition sometimes results in bouts of paranoia.

Perhaps that’s what’s going on here.

If so, we hope that Kanye will soon receive the help that he needs — and in the meantime, we hope he’ll stop using his platform to endanger marginalized people.