Travis Scott and Drake Sued for $750 Million in Wake of Astroworld Catastrophe

As previously reported and detailed, Travis Scott is facing a public relations nightmare in the wake of a music festival he hosted this month that resulted in 10 fatalities.

But that's not all.

Scott may also be facing a financial nightmare as well.

Both this rapper and fellow artiist Drake are among those named in a $750 million lawsuit filed Tuesday by a Houston attorney on behalf of 125 Astroworld Festival victims... including the family of one man who died.

Axel Acosta was 21 years old and one of the attendees who lost his/her life from injuries sustained during Scott's performance on November 6 when the crowd surged toward his stage.

Authorities would go on to label the disaster a "mass casualty incident," explaining at the time that thousands of individuals began to "compress towards the front of the stage" at one point, resulting in panic and a number of injuries, some of which proved to be fatal.

In a statement on Tuesday, a member of lawyer Tony Buzbee's legal team said Acosta's death "was needless, and was the result of gross negligence."

In the official complaint, Buzbee alleges that Acosta went into cardiac arrest from being crushed by his fellow concert-goers.

"When Axel collapsed, he was trampled by those fighting to prevent themselves from being crushed," the lawsuit states.

"As he lay there under a mass of humanity, dying, the music played and streamed on—for almost forty minutes."

The complaint continues as follows:

"Axel Acosta loved and adored Travis Scott and the other performers at Astroworld—the feeling was not mutual.

"Certainly, neither Travis Scott nor his exclusive partners, streaming service, record labels, handlers, entourage, managers, agents, hangers on, promoters, organizers, or sponsors cared enough about Axel Acosta and the other concertgoers to make an even minimal effort to keep them safe."

Ouch, huh?

Other named defendants in this lawsuit include Apple Music, Live Nation, Epic Records, Scott's Cactus Jack Records, and Tristar Sports & Entertainment Group.

In addition to the 10 people who were fatally wounded from the events at Houston's NRG Park earlier this month... hundreds more were injured and hospitalized.

At least 36 lawsuits have been filed against Scott and concert organizers over the incident, the Houston Chronicle has reported.

The complaint filed Tuesday details alleged behavior from Scott that "glorifies violence and other dangerous behaviors," including various social media posts.

Following the horrific event, Scott posted a series of videos to his Instagram Story, saying he was "horrified" by what happened at his show and pledging to help the victims' families.

"I'm honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this happening," Scott said.

Kylie Jenner has since also come to her lover's defense.

Kim Kardashian has done the same.

One week after the catastrophe, Scott's attorney, Edwin F. McPherson, said during an appearance on Good Morning America that there "obviously was a systemic breakdown that we need to get to the bottom of before we start pointing fingers at anyone."

McPherson claimed the mass casualty declaration made by authorities that night "absolutely did not" make it to the 30-year-old rapper or his team as the artist kept performing the show.

Scott has said on more than one occasion that he had no idea anyone died until several hours after the concert concluded.

"In fact," McPherson said on air, "we've seen footage of police half an hour later just walking about and not looking like it was a mass casualty event."