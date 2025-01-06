Demi Moore Appears to Snub Kylie Jenner In Controversial Golden Globes Footage

On Sunday night, Demi Moore won her first Golden Globe for her performance in The Substance.

Her humble acceptance speech was one of the highlights of the night, and fans are hoping for a repeat performance at the Oscars.

But Demi’s big night has been somewhat overshadowed by an unexpected controversy involving Kylie Jenner, of all people.

Demi Moore, winner of the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for â€œThe Substance,â€ poses in the press room during the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Award at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Did Demi Moore Give Kylie Jenner the Cold Shoulder?

As you’re probably aware, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been dating for quite some time now.

The A-listers are rather secretive about their relationship, but they were first spotted together back in April of 2023.

So no one was surprised when Kylie was by Timmy’s side at last night’s ceremony.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

But while Kylie might be a billionaire businesswoman with one of the largest social media followings on the planet, she’s not an artist.

And award shows are all about artists singing one another’s praises.

That might be why Demi didn’t seem terribly interested in conversing with the reality star.

Yes, in a clip that quickly went viral on TikTok, Demi seemed to snub Kylie while stopping by her table to converse with Elle Fanning.

As you can see, Demi greets other stars at the table, but she seems to pass right over Kylie on her way from Elle to Timothee.

A Divided Response

For obvious reasons, Kylie fans were outraged by the perceived snub.

But outside of that bubble, the reaction to the footage was mostly pro-Demi. Some even went so far as to congratulate more for not kowtowing to Kylie.

“Why on earth is Demi getting any flak for not acknowledging Kylie (who sat in the audience with a smug non-smiling look on her face for most of the night). Demi doesn’t have to kiss the K-ring!! it’s the other way around! News flash, Kylie: you’re not even an eighth as important as you think you are,” wrote one Page Six commenter.

Demi Moore, winner of the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for â€œThe Substance,â€ poses in the press room during the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Award at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“What was DM supposed to do, bow and kiss KJ’s ring? Smh,” another added.

“The only reason Kylie is there is her boyfriend. What talent does she have besides taking her clothes off and showing us her latest plastic surgery? Seems to be all the Kardashian/Jenner clan is capable of. She’s got no business being there and I wonder if Demi even knew who she was,” a third harshly chimed in.

“Honestly, it’s annoying that she (KJ) is even there,” a fourth observed.

You get the idea. In short, it was a big night for Demi all around.

Not only did she win her very first Golden Globe, it seems she also earned quite a few new fans simply by overlooking Kylie!