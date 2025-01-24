Dave Coulier’s Wife Says ‘Full House’ Star’s Cancer Treatment Is …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in November, the world learned that Dave Coulier had been diagnosed with cancer.

The beloved Full House star is battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, an aggressive form of cancer that targets the lymphatic system.

Dave stated at the time that he was optimistic. He has not offered any public updates since, but on Thursday his wife, Melissa Coulier, brought fans up to speed.

Speaking with Detroit radio station WXYZ, Melissa revealed that Dave’s treatment has presented some significant challenges.

“He has some really tough days, and as the chemo has been accumulating it gets a little tougher and more difficult,” she said.

She noted, however, that Dave’s positive attitude and famous sense of humor remain intact.

“He has such a positive attitude, and you need that in order to really fight it,” she added.

“Every morning, if he’s feeling up for it, we try to put on a song and do a little dance party with the dogs, because when you do feel good, you have to celebrate that too.”

Melissa went on to note that Dave and his family have been profoundly affected by cancer in the past.

“I think it’s just innately in him. He has had a lot of loss in his life when it comes to having to deal with cancer. He lost his mother, his sister, his niece. His other sister had it,” she said.

“I think for him, he takes every stride and really pulls strength from seeing the women that were so close in his life to powering through it, and he just wants to honor them.”

Dave Opens Up

In sharing his diagnosis with fans, Dave revealed that he’s optimistic about his chances for a full recovery.

“My doctors called me back, and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and it’s called B cell and it’s very aggressive,’” Coulier said last year.

“This has been a really fast roller-coaster ride of a journey,” he added.

Obviously, this is a tense time for Dave, Melissa, and their entire family.

Our thoughts are with them as they continue to face this fight together.