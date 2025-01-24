Camila Cabello Concert Flops: Why Is The Arena Empty?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Camila Cabello in her flop era?

A lot of people would like to see it. We can neither confirm nor debunk the idea that Sabrina Carpenter is on that list.

Recently, Camila performed for an arena that had an embarrassment of empty seats.

Many artists — most artists, really — would have canceled the show. But not Camila.

Camila Cabello performs during iHeartRadio Y100’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Kaseya Center on December 21, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Atlanta has a population of more than half a million. Even without people traveling to see a show, a popular artist should have no trouble filling an arena for a concert.

The city’s State Farm Arena can seat up to 21,000 people, depending upon the event.

However, as you can see on Twitter and elsewhere, it did not need nearly so many seats when Camila Cabello headlined the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert.

CAMILA CABELLO EMPTY ARENA SHOW LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/Pjd0XMhrPX — ໊ (@dieforyous) January 20, 2025

Social media users were quick to chime in with commentary like: “That s–t was EMPTY.”

Another post alleged that seats had only sold 30 percent of the arena’s capacity.

Those are discouraging figures. Though we should keep in mind that Camila was not the only act — just the headliner.

Camila Cabello attends NYLON House Featuring Ludacris during Miami Art Week on December 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Mod Sun is praising Camila Cabello for performing

“99% percent of artists would’ve canceled the show + put out a ‘mental health’ statement,” Mod Sun admitted in a tweet of his own.

“She just gained my respect by still performing,” he praised of Camila Cabello.

“That show meant the world to the people in the crowd that night,” he pointed out. “EMPTY SHOWS ARE STILL SHOWS.”

Camila Cabello performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

It’s important to remember that Camila Cabello is not a new figure in music. She is very well known.

She first rose to fame back in 2012 — as part of the Fifth Harmony ensemble. In 2016, she went solo — rubbing many people the wrong way in the process. But she also came out with hits like “Havana.”

In June of 2024, she released C, XOXO, an album that you may have never heard of.

Singer Camila Cabello performs onstage during Night 2 of 2025 AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! at State Farm Arena on January 19, 2025. (Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

So this isn’t about any one singer’s flop era

Camila Cabello’s career was much stronger pre-pandemic. She was selling out concerts within hours in 2018 and 2019. Sometimes, a deadly virus can really pull the rug out from under someone’s career.

We also cannot ignore the drama involving ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter, the latter of whom is clearly having no issue selling out arenas in any country. Love triangles are messy, but Sabrina’s songs on the topic have done very well.

However, this embarrassingly vacant arena wasn’t a Camila Cabello problem. This was an event, and the issue was clearly more widespread.