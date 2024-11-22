Clay Aiken Disses ‘American Idol’ Judges: Stop Being So NICE!

When Clay Aiken disses the current Idol judges, it’s not for the reasons that you might imagine.

In recent years, American Idol judges have been more of a focus than the talent competition’s contestants.

However, the tone is very different from decades past. We’ve seen cringe moments go viral, but where is the abject cruelty?

Clay Aiken knows what it’s like to be on the receiving end of harsh criticism from Idol judges. And he thinks that the show was better for it.

Clay Aiken attends the 2019 Politicon at Music City Center on October 26, 2019. (Photo Credit: Ed Rode/Getty Images for Politicon)

Why is Clay Aiken dissing current ‘American Idol’ judges?

In 2003, Clay Aiken was a finalist in American Idol‘s second season. He lost to Ruben Studdard that year, but managed to become one of the series’ most famous alums.

These days, Idol is significantly less culturally relevant. The same might be said of Aiken himself, whose failed political career and music hiatus have made him into something of a blast from the past.

However, he’s coming out with a Christmas album. That’s perfectly targeted at people who were watching Idol then or now. He’s also sharing his thoughts on what the show has become.

Clay Aiken attends the “Once On This Island” Broadway Opening Night at Circle in the Square Theatre on December 3, 2017. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Speaking to E! News, Clay Aiken dissed the current generation of American Idol judges.

“They don’t even give them anything constructive,” Aiken griped.

He characterized the judges’ reactions: “It’s just like, ‘That was great. That was wonderful.’ Well, what are you there for then?”

Clay Aiken at Politicon at Pasadena Convention Center on July 29, 2017. (Photo Credit: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Politico)

Why does Clay Aiken want ‘Idol’ judges to be mean?

“I mean we could save so much time,” Aiken suggested, recommending that the series cut empty praise from the panel of judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood.

“And we could sell like 50 more ads,” he quipped cynically, “if we just cut out the three minutes after every performance where we listen to three people say, ‘That was wonderful. You are a star.’”

He explained that he believes that the famously harsh critiques that he received from Idol judges helped him to improve.

Recording artist Clay Aiken performs onstage during the 2015 Hollywood Christmas Parade on November 29, 2015. (Photo Credit: Mike Windle/Getty Images for The Hollywood Christmas Parade)

“I grew from the criticisms — many of them not all of them,” admitted Clay Aiken. “I grew from the critiques that we got when I was on the show.”

He opined: “And I think that the show was at its best when it did help people get better. I tried to improve every week because of what I was told.”

According to Aiken, who sometimes says unkind things himself: “I don’t think we do anyone a service when we just tell them that they’re great, and don’t tell them what they could do better at.”

Clay Aiken attend the Cirque Du Soleil’s “Paramour” Broadway Opening Night at the Lyric Theatre on May 25, 2016. (Photo Credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

He does have positive things to say about his own career

“I realized that I could do more to improve people’s lives by singing than I ever was going to be able to do in in the political world,” Clay Aiken claimed, promoting his Christmas album with an absurd line.

“Going into something that I think has the potential to make people happier, Christmas made sense, right?” he suggested. “Because I’m cheesy already as a person.”

Clay Aiken appeared on Idol when our culture valued cruelty much more than it does now. Just because that experience molded him doesn’t mean that others would be better off for it.