Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley: The Engagement is Over!

As it turns out, Aaron Rodgers is not immune to getting his heart broken.

According to multiple outlets, the NFL quarterback -- who made headlines this past season for misleading the public about his COVID vaccination status -- has split from fiancee Shailene Woodley after two years of romance.

No word yet on exactly what transpired.

TMZ reports, however, that the relationship is most definitely over "for good," just about 12 months after agreeing to get married.

Based on In Touch Weekly's reporting, meanwhile, the 30-year old actress is the one who pulled the relationship plug.

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” an insider tells this tabloid, adding:

“She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

The celebrities started seeing each other shortly after the signal-caller split from racing superstar Danica Patrick in July 2020.

The couple weren't shy about their courtship, either, especially not early on, packing on major public displays of affection during trips to Disneyland and Mexico.

In March 2021, Rodgers even said he was looking forward to parenthood with Woodley.

"I just think it'd be so fun," Rodgers said at the time. "I've dreamt about what that would be like and I'm really excited about that chapter whenever that comes."

Woodley, meanwhile, was nothing but supportive over the past several months... as Rodgers faced harsh criticism for strongly hinting in a press conference that he had taken the COVID vaccine.

He later came down with the virus, however, and was forced to admit that he actually was NOT immunized against it.

“News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron," Woodley Tweeted after some members of the paparazzi thought they had spotted the baller going out to get coffee.

The actress also implied that Rodgers had a big penis.

Speculation over the couple's status, however, reached its apex last week after Rodgers earned his second consecutive Most Valuable Player Award.

In 2021, the quarterback surprised many observers after he mentioned during his speech that he was engaged.

Fast forward a year later, though?

And Rodgers made no mention of Woodley at all in his subsequent speech after he won this trophy once again.

Instead, Rodgers thanked his “inner circle — you know who you are” for their “love and support this season,” as well as his “Friday crew," saying:

"I love you guys.”

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last March, Woodley said of her stubborn, misguided and talented lover:

“I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar.

"When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”

As for where it all went wrong, the aforementioned In Touch source describes Rodgers as an "independent" person who got "cold feet" about marriage.

This celebrity gossip website describes him as a dangerous moron for saying on a podcast late last year of his decision not to get vaccinated:

I march to the beat of my own drum.

I believe strongly in bodily autonomy, [in the] ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something.