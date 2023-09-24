Savannah Chrisley Breaks Silence on Shocking Death of Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley has issued a statement she never imaged she would have to make.

On Saturday afternoon, the USA Network personality took to Instagram in order to mourn her former fiance, Nic Kerdiles, who passed away hours earlier in a motorcycle crash.

He was 29 years old.

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles ended their engagement in 2020. May he rest in peace. (Instagram)

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today. I miss you and I love you,” the Chrisley Knows Best alum wrote.

“I’ll forever save our last messages of ‘I love you’… Please send me a sign that you’re ok… maybe it’ll be thru a ham and cheese crepe.. or pasta with white sauce… or maybe even your favorite carrot cake.”

Savannah also shared a video (below) of the pair kissing, scrawling over the top:

“I’m still hoping you’ll respond to my text…”

Savannah Chrisley used this upload to bid goodbye to Nic Kerdiles. (Instagram)

The former professional hockey player, who split from Chrisley in 2020, was killed in a motorcycle accident around 3:30 a.m. on September 23.

Police told local TV station WKRN that he was driving his Indian Motorcycle west on a street in a residential area when he went through a stop sign and struck the driver’s side of a BMW SUV… which immediately stopped after the collision.

From there, Nic Kerdiles transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Chrisley started dating athlete in November 2017.

“He’s great, he’s so sweet and so supportive of what I do, and just wants what’s best for me, whether it’s traveling for work, the next opportunity,” she told Us Weekly in May 2018.

Nic Kerdiles and Savannah Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Getty)

Investigators have said o signs of impairment on behalf of either driver involved in this fatal accident and no charges are anticipated against the BMW driver.

Following news of his death, Nic received a tribute from his former NHL team, the Anaheim Ducks.

“We’re heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning,” the club tweeted.

“An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones.”

Faye Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Chase Chrisley (L-R Back row) Grayson Chrisley, Todd Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles pose during a personal appearance by Savannah Chrisley at Belk at Cool Springs Galleria Mall on November 5, 2019 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Getty)

Kerdiles made appearances on Chrisley Knows Best during his two-year long engagement to Savannah.

In early 2022, he held a gun to his head and said he may have pulled the trigger… if not for Savannah and her dad, Todd, arriving on the scene and talking him out of it.

“I don’t know where I was at in my mental state,” he said during an Instagram Live session with Savannah and Todd afterward.

“But between the depression, anxiety, the COVID effects, the medication, the alcohol, I did something that I never thought I would ever do.”

Nic Kerdiles explains his thoughts of suicide in this video from February 2022. (YouTube)

Three days before his death, Nick shared a photo of himself on a night out with a group of friends in the city.

And then weeks before his passing, he shared snapshots from a visit to his family.

“Getting to go home this past weekend and seeing my family was something that I need more than I knew,” Kerdiles wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Time in this life goes by quicker and quicker each day.”