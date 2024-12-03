‘Southern Charm’ Shocker: Who Just Announced His Exit Ahead of Season 10?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We hope you’re sitting down, Bravo viewers.

Jarrett “JT” Thomas has an announcement to make.

Ahead of Southern Charm kicking off Season 10 on December 5, the star has issued a statement in which he confirms he will NOT be a part of upcoming episodes.

A photo of the Southern Charm cast for Season 10. (Bravo)

A Shocking Announcement

“It comes with a heavy heart to share that I have resigned from Southern Charm,” JT wrote on Instagram on Friday, November 8.

“Yesterday I informed Bravo that I will not be participating in the 2-3 remaining green room interviews remaining before szn airs 12/5 (I’ve done about ~9 thus far leading up to today) and that I no longer wish to participate in any ways moving forward with the TV show.”

Shocking, right?!?

To be clear and specific, the latest season concluded principal photography earlier this year. But the cast is still filming confessionals that go back over things that transpired.

In his message, the reality star — who joined the program as a full-time cast member just last year — implied that he’s simply exhausted after filming.

He didn’t provide further details.

“I will leave it at that,” JT wrote .

“While I work on next steps to recover both physically and mentally from what has been an extremely challenging & exhausting year.”

Jarrett “JT” Thomas on an episode of Southern Charm. (Bravo)

What’s Next For ‘Southern Charm’?

A press release for Season 10 of Southern Charm teases a “new era” for the main players as they celebrate “a decade of sipping and spilling sweet tea along the Charleston social scene.”

“The Charmers find themselves at a crossroads of familiar feuds and redefined boundaries,” the press release reads.

“Once Charleston’s rowdiest, the group appears committed to business, family and health, but growing pains are inevitable as fractures in their newfound life plans are quick to surface.”

In a preview released several days ago, JT is seen flirting with fellow cast member Venita Aspen and is also seemingly accused of calling the show’s matriarch Patricia Altschul a “b-tch” by Craig Conover.

This flirtation with Venita in the season 10 teaser came a week before the Bravo personality debuted his new girlfriend, Ali Pereless, on social media.

“Long overdue,” he captioned a November 3 montage post featuring images of them looking loved up, adding the hashtag #itscomplicated.

Fortunately, we still have at least a few more JT episodes to look forward to!