Lydia Plath: ENGAGED to Some Guy Named Zac Wyse!

Welcome to Plathville?

More like Welcome to Forever for Lydia Plath!

Just about one month after going public with her boyfriend, Zac Wyse, the TLC personality made it evident on December 16 that the relationship is series.

Because the couple is engaged!

“The moment we were in each other’s arms we were overwhelmed with all the emotions that led us to this moment where all we could feel was pure joy for the commitment we were about to make,” Plath told People Magazine on Monday.

The 20-year old added that it was an “emotional occasion.”

The future spouses also shared photos from their engagement with the aforementioned publication, which featured the reality star wearing a red dress and proudly showing off her new engagement ring.

It’s not shabby, folks!

Just three weeks ago, Plath uploaded a a series of photos of she and Zac posing together against a scenic mountain backdrop, expressing gratitude in her caption at the time that she found and connected with her now-fiance.

“Words can’t describe how grateful I am the Lord has brought you into my life!” wrote Lydia in November.

“You never cease to amaze me with the adventures we go on, supporting me in every high and low, and overflowing every moment with joy as we pursue the Lord together.”

Previously, without naming Wyse by name, Plath celebrated National Boyfriend Day by penning a message that read as follows in October:

Happy national boyfriend day! You’re a blessing from the Lord and have brought so much joy to my life! I can’t wait to see what the future holds!

For his part, Plath shared the engagement news to his Instagram, calling Lydia “the love of my life.”

Lydia, meanwhile, is Kim and Barry Plath’s fifth child.

She, her parents and her siblings have starred on Welcome to Plathville since 2019… as the series chronicles this family everyday life, including their strong and conservative Christian Fundamentalist faith.

Lydias’s brother, Ethan, got divorced last year.

Just a short time ago, Lydia confirmed her engaged on social media, writing:

A million reasons to say YES to the love of my life! @zaclwyse you’re a gift from the Lord You’ve been so patient with me and you’ve led in such a humble and giving way.

The way you care for not only me, but for my family, my friends and everyone you come across in such an intentional way is a rare gem to find.

And the ways I’ve seen the Lord work in and through our relationship has been such a beautiful experience and I can’t wait to experience that with you forever! I love you so much And I’m so blessed to call you mine.