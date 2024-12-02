Meghan Markle Heartbroken Following ‘Devastating Slam’ From Friend of the …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

In recent years, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been dealing with far more negative press than usual.

And that’s saying something, as these two had already encountered a tremendous amount of criticism in the earlier years of their marriage.

Most of it, of course, came from the British tabloid media, several members of which placed a target on Meghan’s back the moment she entered the international spotlight.

But perhaps the most impactful condemnation came from a highly respected noblewoman with close ties to several members of the royal family.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the cycling medal ceremony at the Cycling Track during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

A Noblewoman Lashes Out

As we previously reported, Anne Tennant, Baronness Glenconner blasted Meghan in a surprising interview last month.

Glenconner was a close friend of Queen Elizabeth II’s, who also served as lady-in-waiting to the queen’s sister, Princess Margaret.

“I think the thing about Meghan was, she had no idea what was expected of her really and thought it was sort of like being another actress, you know. Riding around in a golden coach and everything like that,” said during a podcast appearance on October 20.

“I feel very sad for Harry,” she added.

Needless to say, Glenconner’s criticism was far more blunt than what we’re accustomed to hearing from the royals and their direct associates.

Obviously, on this side of the pond, Lady Glenconner is not exactly a household name.

Most Brits probably don’t know who she is either, but those people respect the hell out of a royal title.

So that savage burn from the late queen’s bestie has had quite an impact in the UK.

Meghan in the Hot Seat

In fact, one insider recently said of Meghan that “she’s back in the hot seat” as a result of Lady Glenconner’s remarks.

The source pointed out that Glenconner “basically says Meghan didn’t take royal life seriously, treated it like a movie role and used it to become a bigger celebrity.”

The comment was widely circulated on social media, as apparently, it reflects the feelings of many Brits toward Meghan.

“It’s a devastating slam from a highly regarded insider — and it’s sparked a new war between Meghan and the royal family,” the source told In Touch (via Yahoo! News).

Glenconner also recalled a conversation in which she asked former US secretary of state John Kerry about Americans’ opinion of Meghan.

“He said, ‘We all feel very, very sorry for Harry. I think I can just leave it at that,’” she claimed.

Meghan’s Reaction

According to In Touch‘s insider, Meghan is “upset and furious” and “feels like it ’s yet another low blow aimed to assassinate her character.”

The source added that the duchess “believes the royal family is loving this – especially the ‘feeling bad for Harry’ comments.”

Sadly, Meghan is probably correct on that score.

But hey, it’s not the royals were big fans of hers before Lady Glenconner talked all that trash!

These days, Meghan is facing criticism about her Netflix output and in recent months, there’s been speculation about the state of her marriage to Harry.

But the Sussexes are used to jabs from strangers on social media. It’s the criticism from high-placed nobles that must really sting.