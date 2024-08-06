Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Moves Out, Leaves Star Devastated

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly has something in common with Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise:

One of her kids wants very little to do with her.

We’ve reported in the past on how Cruise doesn’t speak to daughter Suri… and we’ve also mentioned how Brad Pitt’s child has dropped her dad’s last name.

Things are not nearly that dire between Kourtney and 14-year old son Mason.

Kourtney Kardashian poses on the runway at the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian show during New York Fashion Week on September 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images))

However, Life & Style now reports that the teenager has chosen to live with his father, Scott Disick, on a full-time basis.

“She is heartbroken over it. While Kourtney is giving Mason space to work through his feelings, at the end of the day, she blames Scott,” an insider tells this tabloid.

Kourtney dated Disick for over a decade; along with Mason, they are parents to Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9.

Kardashian is now married to Travis Barker and welcomed a son named Rocky with him in November 2023.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

“Scott always tries to be the cool dad,” the Life & Style source went on.

“The kids can have all the sugar and junk food they want [at his house], and they can stay up as late as they want and watch whatever they want. [He] buys them anything they ask for. It’s no surprise they all love going to his house.

“They love their dad, but it helps that it’s a free-for-all when they’re over there!”

We have heard in the past, too, that Kourtney’s sons are not big fans of Barker.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

On season 5 of The Kardashians, Penelope, Reign and Rocky joined their mom and Barker on a trip to Australia for Blink-182’s tour.

But not Mason.

“Mason [doesn’t want] to come,” Kourt told the cameras on the Hulu show.

“He’s a teenager and he wants to be with his friends and his dad.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

From what we can gather, Kourtney and Mason still have a relationship.

It’s just not in the sort of place Kardashian wants it to be right now.

“People have told her it’s just a natural part of life and that Mason will come back to her once he establishes his own identity, but it’s still painful,” the magazine source says.

“Kourtney’s doing her best to accept that Mason would rather be with Scott right now. She says it’s because he’s a teenage boy who needs his dad, but it’s not easy.”