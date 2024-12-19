Royal Christmas Card from Prince William & Kate Middleton Unveiled!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kate and William have revealed this year’s royal Christmas card.

Just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle debuted their own card for the holiday season, their Prince and Princess of Wales are doing the same.

2024 was a very difficult year for Kate Middleton especially. Perhaps the hardest of her life.

Now that she has completed chemo, however, their family has much to celebrate.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 6, 2024. (Photo Credit: Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

See the royal Christmas card for 2024!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday on Thursday, December 19, Prince William and Kate Middleton offered the world its first, animated glimpse at this year’s Christmas card.

“Wishing you a very Happy Christmas,” the card reads in a very British tone, “and New Year.”

On the opposite side of the card, we see a family photo showing William, Kate, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The animation on the video imitates snowfall, though the card is indoors for the photo.

Speaking of the card’s placement, it sits open in the foreground while a glittering if somewhat plain Christmas tree towers behind it.

Some Americans may feel surprised at a publicly funded family of national mascots being less than inclusive around the holiday season. But the First Amendment is strictly American (when actually enforced), and William will one day be the Supreme Governor (yes, that’s a real title) of the Church of England.

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis attend the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Isabel Infantes-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The royal card comes after a difficult 2024

In November, William spoke about his wife and father both receiving a cancer diagnosis almost back-to-back.

Though he acknowledged that the news and treatments were “brutal,” he also expressed that he felt “so proud” of them both.

“Honestly? It’s been dreadful,” Prince William said relatably about 2024. “It’s probably been the hardest year in my life.”

Not only did Kate Middleton receive a cancer diagnosis — allegedly after doctors found evidence of it during abdominal surgery — but it remained a secret for months.

In fact, the aura of secrecy surrounding this publicly funded family led to a scandal after a photoshop fail spawned numerous conspiracy theories.

Kate herself had to disclose her diagnosis in order to quiet the speculation that she was dead or divorcing William. The royal firm added unnecessary stress to an already difficult year. It’s this sort of nonsense that encouraged Prince Harry to take his family across the pond.

Prince Harry & Meghan’s Christmas card ! ???????? pic.twitter.com/Wi5ZvdQJtG — Iris ???? (@IrisTheeScholar) December 16, 2024

Speaking of Harry and Meghan …

Harry and Meghan’s more inclusive card was a tribute to the entire holiday season. (It’s good to remember that there are numerous religious holidays this time of year)

However, photos of their two children — with their faces tastefully obscured — led to unhinged conspiracy theories. Trolls accused them of using stand-in actors or even plagiarized LLM technology.

Hardcore royalists will say or believe anything to portray Harry and Meghan in a bad light, we suppose.