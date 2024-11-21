Janelle Brown Drops New T-Shirt Line, Takes Hilarious Swipe at Ex

Janelle Brown is trying to turn lemons into lemonade.

Or, to be more specific, we suppose:

Janelle Brown is trying to turn the pain of how her marriage ended into a profit. And we are SO here for it.

Janelle Brown talks about life on Sister Wives Season 19. (TLC)

On Tuesday, the veteran Sister Wives cast member surprised Instagram followers by telling them via her Story that she was launching a new business.

The business is a line of T-shirts that are titled “Janelle Says” and which the reality star explained this week are meant to be tongue-in-cheek.

Hilariously and awesomely?

They’re clearly also supposed to take direct aim at ex spouse Kody Brown.

Janelle Brown is doing all she can to recover from her son’s suicide. (TLC)

“As you know, I’ve always believed in embracing life with a sense of humor and not taking ourselves too seriously,” Janelle told fans of these pieces of attire. “That’s where the idea for my new shop came from –something a little tongue-in-cheek, full of personality, and just plain fun.”

There are three versions of these shirts available.

One reads Hold on, I’ll grab my list of things that bug me about you.

Another reads I guess I missed the respect memo.

A third reads Teflon Queen. No longer making myself culpable for your sh-t.

These are all things Kody has said about Janelle or references to things Kody has said about Janelle.

Janelle Brown looks very sad in this confessional on Sister Wives. (TLC)

“I wanted to create a space where we can celebrate life’s ups and downs with a wink and a smile, and what better way than through shirts?” Janelle added.

“Whether it’s a witty saying or a little reminder to keep going. Let’s have some fun!”

Kody’s toxic remarks and attitude were present when on Season 16 he called Janelle “the Teflon Queen” after blaming her for not following his coronavirus (COVID-19) rules.

He’s just such a sweetheart, you know?

Kody Brown and Janelle Brown share the screen here. They no longer share a marriage. (TLC)

Janelle confirmed in late 2022 that she had finally walked away from her spiritual marriage.

She has since called him self-absorbed and basically awful and we’re so proud of Brown for at last finding her voice. And we’re not alone in having this sentiment.

“This is the Sister Wives closet I was waiting for,” wrote one Reddit user wrote in the wake of Janelle’s T-shirt announced, while a second added:

“I can’t wait for the shirt that says, ‘I’m gonna choose the kids and the dogs.’ Watch this do better in one day than [Robyn’s business] My Sister Wife’s Closet did in ten years.”