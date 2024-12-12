Barron Trump a ‘Ladies Man’ at College, Report Claims

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Barron Trump is making friends more easily than you’d imagine for the scion of America’s most notorious family.

Despite all that will unfold over these next few years, not everyone with ties to Donald Trump is facing backlash at every turn.

Trump supporters continue to get work, members of the Trump family continue to make social appearances as if they were just another rich family.

And Barron is wrapping up his first semester of college — and doing just fine socially.

Barron Trump is now a college student

According to a new, admittedly weird report from People, Barron Trump is making an easy transition into New York University’s Stern School of Business.

“He’s at Stern so he’s studying business in some way,” the inside source reported vaguely. Trump men are sadly not going to improve the reputation of Business Majors any time soon.

“He’s a ladies man for sure,” the insider then characterized, doubling down: “He’s really popular with the ladies.”

“He’s tall and handsome,” the source then described. Though height reports can be dubious (his own father has claimed to be 6-foot-3, all evidence to the contrary), Barron appears to be a genuine 6-foot-9.

“A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive” despite his parentage, the insider added.

The source then confirmed that “yes, even liberal people like him.” It is always fair and right to consider that no one can help their parentage. No one asks to be born at all, least of all to the Trump family.

How does Melania feel?

In May, 18-year-old Barron Trump graduated from Florida’s Oxbridge Academy. He began his NYU education in September.

Melania spoke to Fox News about how she had raised Barron to be his “own person” and “gave him his own yes and nos” during his upbringing.

“It was his decision to come here that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home, and I respect that,” the former First Lady expressed.

Melania also spoke about how it felt to have her only child head off to college.

“I could not say I’m an empty nester,” she admitted.

Melania then expressed: “I don’t feel that way.”

Why is Barron Trump well-liked?

Setting aside jokes at the expense of Business Majors (some of them are lovely people!), it’s not actually a surprise that people seem to like Barron. This isn’t a joke about people feeling sorry for him, either.

Plenty of people tower over their parents and have evil dads. Though you don’t have to relate to those things, it can help to form an instant connection. Besides, college is all about figuring out who you are — and Barron deserves a chance to do that, beyond his father’s orange shadow.

That said … when his father’s resumed occupation of the White House begins in just over a month, he may see tensions with these friends. After all, when someone’s awful dad is directly impacting you and your loved ones, parentage can be harder to ignore.