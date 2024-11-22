The Real Housewives of New Jersey Really May Be Over

It’s the question that has been on the minds of Bravo viewers for months now:

What does the future hold for The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

After a controversial and, according to most critics, disastrous recent reason, there’s been chatter that the show will be canceled.

Or, at the very least, that it will undergo a drastic reboot along the lines of The Real Housewives of New York City.

The ladies gather here on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14. (Bravo)

Amid a run of episodes that saw Melissa Gorga and Theresa Giudice clash harder than ever, producer Andy Cohen confirmed this week that there are no plans to bring the series back.

“We are taking our time. We are in no rush. We’re really gratified with what’s on the slate for next year,” Cohen told Deadline on November 21, referring to other franchises on the network.

“[For instance], the new Atlanta, which I’m seven episodes in of watching, it’s outstanding. I’m so excited for people to see this, and they’re going to see it early next year.”

He continued as follows:

“Miami is in the middle of shooting an absolute blow-away season. We’re coming off of one of the most popular seasons of Orange County that we’ve ever had. I think that’s 16 or 17 years into that series.

“So things are really good in Housewives world. We’re just being extra careful, because we want everything to succeed.”

The cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey poses for a promo pic. (Bravo)

Elsewhere, it was recently confirmed that The Real Housewives of Dubai had been put on pause after two seasons.

It doesn’t sound like Season 3 of this program is a given, either.

“I mean, a pause is a pause is a pause is a pause. But look, I love Dubai. I love what we built there,” Cohen also said to Deadline.

“We’re looking at what we’re doing with Jersey.

“We had this Housewives drought [over the] summer, [which] everyone was complaining about, and I think it’s about getting the rollout so that it’s a steady stream and there’s the right amount [of shows].”

(Andrew Eccles/Bravo)

Just a few days ago, meanwhile, Bethenny Frankel trashed the new Real Housewives of New York cast.

But Cohen doesn’t share this former reality star’s sentiments.

“I really believe in this group of women,” he said. “I think they’re very aspirational. I think they’re fun to watch. I think the clothes and the window into a different kind of New York is all what we wanted it to be.”

To be clear on this front, Cohen said no one from the show’s original cast will be returning.