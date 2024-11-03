Janelle Calls Robyn A ‘Cow’ To Kody’s Face In Epic 'Sister Wives' Showdown

Reading Time: 4 minutes

And so it begins – finally!

A big criticism of the latest season of Sister Wives is that it’s lacking in drama. Filmed over the course of a few months towards the end of 2022 and start of 2023, the family is in shambles.

Still, there’s been no major developments unforeseen or unknown by fans who follow the family as closely off screen as they do on.

Until now. On the latest episode of Sister Wives, Janelle and Kody sit down for a cozy meal together after not seeing each other for months.

And nothing goes as planned, for anyone.

A fight over Coyote Pass and their marriage breaks out on ‘Sister Wives’. (TLC)

Kody Wants To Save His Marriage To Janelle – Or Does He?

In her confessional, Janelle explains that she’s ready to see Kody to finally make a decision on Coyote Pass. She’s either looking for him to buy out her portion of the property or settle the remaining debts immediately so she can start building.

Kody has other plans for their conversation. Surprisingly to everyone, including Janelle, Kody starts in on talking about them getting back together. Salvaging their marriage seems like the last thing he would want, given the way he’s trashed her continually since she left.

In response to his audacious questions about reuniting, Janelle makes it clear just how far fetched that idea is.

“Honey, I don’t think you and I exist in the same universe anymore,” she says to him.

In the moment, facing Janelle, Kody looks confused. But in his confessional? Oh, he’s very honest that he knows resurrecting their marriage is a “pipe dream”. His real agenda is to see if he can return into the “good graces of his kids.”

But it’s clear very quickly that it won’t happen.

Robyn Brown looks a bit concerned in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

The “Sacred Cow” of the Family

As their lunch meeting continues, conversation turns to their kids and Janelle insists she refuses to get in the middle. It’s Kody’s job to repair his relationship with them, not hers. When she does try to explain to them how they feel though, he immediately shuts down.

Why? Because the trigger word is brought up: Robyn.

As soon as Janelle broaches the topic of Kody’s favoritism of Robyn and their kids, Kody unleashes and gets defensive. In her confessional, Robyn accuses the ex-wives of thinking she has an “evil spell” over Kody. In hers, Janelle refers to Robyn as Kody’s “sacred cow” – and then says it again right to his face!

That brings their conversation right to the heart of their dislike of each other, with Kody lashing out about Janelle taking Christine’s side in the divorce, and Janelle accusing Kody of dragging his feet on settling Coyote Pass over his ego.

“I’m bitter and I don’t care,” Kody admits to the cameras, while Janelle finally realizes there is no making nice with her ex. She’s going to need to lawyer up – and she admits it might be time to see Meri and find out how she too can get a spiritual release from Kody.

Christine’s new man meets the kids on ‘Sister Wives’. (TLC)

Movin’ On & Movin’ Up

The episode actually kicks off with all of Christine’s kids gathering together for dinner with David, Christine’s boyfriend. As this was filmed in January 2023, Christine and David’s relationship is still very new. However, despite only knowing each other a few months, the plans are in motion for them to get married.

In fact, by this point, they’ve already picked out a wedding venue, a date, and David asked Christine’s dad for permission.

All of Christine’s kids admit this is going too fast for their liking. Paedon, her oldest son, admits he sees a future for them, but wishes she would enjoy dating more first.

But Christine is a bullet train. Her next stop is to introduce David to Janelle and her kids and then it’s off to the races. Later, they even look at wedding rings together!

As for her ex? Kody admits he’s heard about David, but nothing specific. (From the promo, that’s all about to change next week.)

Meri Brown celebrates her birthday on her own – and she’s very happy about it! (TLC)

And Meri? Now that she’s moved into her mom’s B&B officially, she’s ready to start the next chapter of her life.

She celebrates her first birthday alone touring her new office on the property that she just had remodeled. It’s a dream for her to have space for herself, complete with a gym she jokes will eventually have a stripper pole.

The day ends with her sharing some cakes with friends, but it’s all she wants and needs. She has her freedom and the choices ahead of her are boundless.