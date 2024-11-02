Jill Duggar Wears Donald Trump-Inspired Halloween Costume, Implies She Hates Puerto Ricans

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jill Duggar and her husband opted for a bit of light and subtle racism on Halloween this year.

On the former’s Instagram story in the wake of going out for candy with her kids on October 31, Duggar shared a photograph of her and Derick Dillard’s costume.

As you can see down below, Jill was dressed like a garbage man.

Derick, for his part, was dressed like a bag of garbage.

Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard speak here as part of a documentary on their family. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime)

You may have to follow along closely here and pretty pretty well attuned for current events and/or the Presidential election, but…

Donald Trump wore the same exact kind of vest as Jill during a recent rally.

He did so after a comedian named Tony Hinchcliffe referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” during a speech at Madison Square Garden six days ago as part of an event honoring Trump at which the former President later spoke.

Trump donned his ridiculous attire after Joe Biden mumbled a remark that implied to some as if he were classifying Trump’s supporters as, you guessed it, garbage.

Jill Duggar and her husband on Halloween. (Instagram)

There’s admittedly a lot here. It’s a lot to decipher and work through.

But it seems impossible to believe that Duggar wasn’t purposely wearing the same outfit as Donald Trump — and equally hard to believe that she and Dillard weren’t making a statement about having to take out the garbage.

With the garbage, in this racist case, being residents of Puerto Rico (who are U.S. citizens!) and/or various types of immigrants.

Would anyone really be shocked to learn that Jill Duggar is on Team MAGA?

Donald Trump greets supporters during a campaign event at the Resch Center on October 30, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On Reddit, meanwhile, users had plenty to say about these costumers.

“I mean, seems like they got the costumes right. They definitely voted for garbage and have garbage beliefs. So accurate,” one person wrote, for example.

Another individual referred to the couple as “classy,” in a sarcastic manner,” while a third added:

“I’m sure their Jesus is really proud of them.”

And we mean, look, we could be way off base here. Jill and Derick could just be big fans of sanitation workers, who were also admire and who do a vital job in this country.

But come on now: Do you really think that’s the case?