Rita Ora Pays Tearful Tribute to Liam Payne: “He Had the Biggest Heart”

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Rita Ora has some difficulty keeping it together on Sunday night.

As host of the MTV Europe Music Awards, the singer took a moment at one point toward the end of the program to pay tribute to Liam Payne… who died nearly a month ago after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Rita Ora speaks on stage during the MTV EMAs 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Viacom International)

“I just want to take a moment to remember someone that was very, very dear to us,” Ora began, clearly emotional from the outset of this speech.

“We lost him recently, and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world, and I think a lot of yours at home and everybody in here tonight.”

Ora collaborated with the former One Direction star on thee 2018 track, “For You.”

A few weeks ago, fans captured footage of Ora breaking down and leaving the stage while attempting to perform the song at a concert in the wake of Payne’s passing.

Liam Payne attends Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2019 with SEAT at The O2 Arena on December 7, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

According a recent release from Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office, “Payne was not fully conscious or was experiencing a state of noticeable decrease or loss of consciousness at the time of the fall.”

As previously reported, an initial autopsy revealed that Payne had pink cocaine and other drugs in his system at the time he passed away.

Just a couple days ago, three people were arrested in conjunction with Payne’s death, having allegedly played some role in supplying the artist with the drugs that contributed to his demise.

It’s all so incredibly sad.

Liam Payne of music group One Direction performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball 2015 Presented by Capital One at STAPLES CENTER on December 4, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“Liam Payne was one of the kindest people that I knew,” Ora continued on the EMAs. “There were so many ways that we were talking about honoring him, and I think sometimes just simply speaking is enough.”

She continued:

“He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could.

“He brought so much joy to every room he walked into and he left such a mark on this world. So, let’s just take a moment to remember our friend, Liam.”

Liam Payne performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)

Payne was killed on October 16 at the age of 31 after he fell from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel.

Official documents revealed that he died of “multiple traumas” and “internal and external hemorrhages,” as well as the fact that he had alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant in his system at the time of death.

Payne is survived by his son Bear, whom he shares with ex Cheryl Cole; as well as his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

May he rest in peace.