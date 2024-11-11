Michael Strahan Slammed On Veteran’s Day Over National Anthem Controversy

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If you want more proof that America is more divided than ever, look no further than Michael Strahan.

Despite reports of friction at Good Morning America, Michael Strahan’s career as a TV journalist continues going strong.

However, on Veteran’s Day, he found himself pooled together with the likes of Colin Kaepernick and others who have been slammed over their “etiquette” during the National Anthem

There are even those who are going so saw as demanding he be FIRED!

Michael Strahan & National Anthem “Etiquette”

On Sunday, November 10, Fox Sports showed the NFL on Fox talking heads at Naval Base San Diego.

The unholy union of sports and the US military has a long history – But, in this case, it was a special Veterans Day broadcast and thus totally appropriate.

As part of the tribute, The Star-Spangled Banner played. This is where Strahan got into “trouble” with some viewers.

During the Fox Sports segment, which appeared on Twitter and beyond, various big names present placed a hand over their hearts while the National Anthem played.

Michael Strahan stood silently and respectfully during The Star-Spangled Banner. However, his hands were clasped in front of him, with zero hands in front of his heart.

And that was it – but obviously, that’s just where this story gets started.

A firestorm of backlash erupted as the video started to circulate, with many slamming Michael for not having his hand over his heart – as the U.S. Code insists one should

Weirdo trolls slammed Michael Strahan in the name of ‘patriotism’

According to the flurry of furious social media commenters, Michael Strahan standing solemnly during the National Anthem was “disrespectful.”

“Michael Strahan should not be on that stage,” declared one angered viewer. “He can’t even show the proper respect to our service men and women. Disgraceful!”

“Fire Strahan,” demanded another tweet.

Another tweet screeched: “If you can’t respect our military, you need to be removed from the NFL ON FOX!! GOOD BYE STRAHAN!!”

Now, some may see this as a vehement overreaction; we happen to agree. While Section 301(b) of title 36 of the U.S. code says that when the national anthem is played, all “persons present should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over the heart,” not doing shouldn’t immediately villainize a person.

In Michael’s Defense

And just for the record, Michael Strahan didn’t disrespect the United States military. He was, in fact, appearing in a tribute to past and present members of the United States military. Some might call this “honoring” or, dare we say, “respecting” the troops.

He was even spotted, more than any other person on the panel, speaking with the service members in attendance and offering his thanks.

It’s easy to jump to vitriol and hate during these divisive times. It’s saddening to see so many do. Just as it was sad to see so many spurn Colin Kaepernick for exercising his American right to protest, which by the way, no one is saying Michael is doing.

Because here’s the thing… whether or not he saw himself getting slammed on a dying social media platform, Michael Strahan took to Instagram to share a more personal tribute.

Because the needs of vets is actually a very important issue for Michael.

Yes, he posted his own Veteran’s Day tribute

Now might be a good time to mention that Michael Strahan’s own human father, the late Major Gene W. Strahan, Sr., served 23 years in the army. He was “a proud member of the 82ns Airborne Division.”

Also, the GMA co-host grew up on an US Army base in Germany, where his father was stationed. He also does plenty of work in his free time, including charity work in which he helps to connect retired military veterans and retired athletes.

Even if some sort of obeisance ritual were a requirement to be a sports broadcaster — and it generally is not — Michael Strahan is clearly a fan of veterans. There are people in this world who are simply, at all times, looking for someone to hate for no conceivable reason. And they’ll always find their target.