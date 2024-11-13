Quincy Jones’ Cause of Death: Legendary Music Producer Dies at 91

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Quincy Jones’ cause of death is on the minds of many music fans today.

Yes, the world awoke this morning to news that Jones had passed away at the age of 91.

Perhaps the most famous producer in all of music, Jones won an astonishing 28 Grammys over the course of his long, illustrious career.

Quincy Jones attends the Dolemite Is My Name! LA AMPAS Hosted Tastemaker at San Vicente Bungalows on October 26, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix)

Quincy Jones’ Legacy

Working with everyone from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, Jones changed the face of modern music during his seven decades in the industry.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” his family said in a statement issued today.

“And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Quincy Jones attends Celebrity Fight Night XXV on March 23, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

Quincy Jones’ Cause of Death

The music mogul died from pancreatic cancer, according to TMZ.

The outlet obtained a copy of Jones’ death certificate released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, which listed the disease as Jones’ official cause of death.

However, he had battled health issues for many years, including a 1974 brain aneurysm that doctors warned could be fatal.

The situation was so dire that family and friends planned a memorial service.

Obviously, Jones survived. In fact, he was able to attend his own memorial service with his neurologist by his side.

He lived and worked prolifically for another 50 years, rarely mentioning his health.

Legendary music producer Quincy Jones attends THRILLER featuring hip-hop artist Chris Brown at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell on October 31, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Drai’s Beachclub Nightclub)

A Life In Music

Jones’ contributions to the world of music cannot be overstated.

In addition to his production work with a slew of legendary artists, Jones was also a wildly gifted songwriter and composer.

He scored numerous films and television shows, becoming the first Black person to receive a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1968.

Quincy Jones attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 10th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Jones is survived by his seven children, including actress Rashida Jones.

News of his passing quickly made Jones’ name a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter).

“RIP Quincy Jones, who defined the highest level of musical genius for 5 generations,” music journalist Passion Weiss tweeted.

“Perhaps the greatest producer & soundtrack composer of all-time. The most quotable, the coolest, who made everything from Thriller to Vibe to the Fresh Prince. Who did it all, better than anyone.”

Producer Quincy Jones arrives at the 19th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar viewing party held at the Pacific Design Center on February 27, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

As tributes to Jones continue to pour in from family, friends, and a legion of adoring fans, we’d like to add our voice to the chorus of those wishing his loved ones well during this difficult time.

Words like “legend” and “icon” are a bit overused these days. But they certainly apply to Quincy Jones.

He will be greatly missed by many.