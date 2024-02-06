Did Ed Sheeran Get Caught Dissing Taylor Swift at the Grammys?

Did Ed Sheeran diss his longtime friend Taylor Swift?

And were Ed’s unkind words captured on camera?

That’s the theory circulating among Swifties thanks to a few seconds of footage that are currently making the rounds on Twitter/X.

Here’s how it all went down:

Taylor Swift accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award for “Midnights” on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor’s Big Night

The 2024 Grammys took place on Sunday night, and as you’ve likely heard by now, it was a historic occasion for the music world’s biggest star.

Taylor broke the record for wins in the Best Album category, and she took the opportunity to announce that she’ll be releasing her eleventh studio album in April.

It was one of the biggest nights of her career, and no one could rain on Taylor’s parade.

Taylor Swift arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

But some folks think Ed wasn’t happy to see his friend outshine all of her contemporaries on music’s biggest night.

Ed Sheeran: Did He Really Diss Taylor Swift?

The theory is that Ed uttered “bullsh-t” during Taylor’s acceptance speech, right around the time that she announced her new album.

Here’s the moment that started all the drama:

It’s unlikely that Ed openly hated on a close friend of hers during one of the biggest moments of her career.

But Swifties can’t seem to agree on what else he might have said.

“I think he said brilliant. She did a recording with me,” one commenter suggested, according to In Touch.

“I think he said ‘Brilliant. Wow she didn’t even tell me,’” another speculated.

Ed Sheeran attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (hoto by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“What did I say? She won over me,” a third suggested.

“Shall we go and have a beer?” a fourth chimed in.

Others noted that Taylor and Ed have a strong personal and professional relationship that dates back over a decade.

“Ed supports Taylor,” wrote one such fan. “Whatever he said it wasn’t nasty.”

Taylor Swift arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor’s songs “End Game,” “Run,” and “Everything Has Changed” all featured Ed.

And the collaboration has worked both ways, with Taylor appearing on Ed’s track “The Joker and the Queen.”

“Me and Taylor first met and wrote + recorded our first song together in 2012, ten years ago now, I’m so so honored to have her on this song,” Ed wrote on Instagram at the time.

Ed Sheeran attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Not only is she the best singer/songwriter in the world but she’s also a very close friend, I’m very lucky to have her in my life.”

We highly doubt that Ed would toss away all those years of friendship and collaboration, all because he experienced a fleeting moment of jealousy.

But if he did, he’ll have an army of angry Swifties to contend with!