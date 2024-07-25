Meri Brown: Hmmm... Should I Have Left Kody Sooner?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It took Meri Brown a very long time to get here.

As you very likely know by now, the veteran Sister Wives cast member is no longer married to Kody Brown; not legally, not spiritually.

In January 2023, the former spouses broke their silence on long-gestating rumors of their romantic demise by stating the following:

“After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship…

“During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family,” concluded the exes today.

“We are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace, and love.”

Meri quickly told social media followers at the time that she held no ill will toward her ex at all.

The thing is, Kody and Meri hadn’t slept together for a decade by the time they broke up.

Does Meri therefore having any regrets over waiting so long to walk away from such an unhealthy and loveless union?

Sometimes, Meri explained this week on The Sarah Fraser Show podcast, she can get into a “negative headspace” and can wonder why she and Kody didn’t figure out their split a long time ago.

That way, “I could’ve dated in my 40s rather than dated in my 50s,” she told the host.

The reality star acknowledged during this exchangethat her life “would’ve been so much easier” if she and Kody ended their relationship sooner.

“But then I really think about it, and it’s like, wait a second. What did I learn through the process?” Brown continued.

“How confident am I in where I am right now because of the process? You know what I mean? I don’t have any regrets of where I am now and leaving when I left.”

For the record, Meri has previously said she doesn’t talk to any of her ex-sister wives.

It’s unclear where things stand these days with Kody, but the TLC personality said she always would have “wondered” about the former couple’s future if they had not given their relationship everything they possibly could have.

At this point, Meri says she is “very, very confident” in where she is and how she feels.

No, she isn’t dating. Not at the moment anyway.

But she is open to finding love once again.

“Prince Charming has not arrived. I’m not really looking for a prince. No, I’m looking for a king,” Meri told fans in April. “There’s a bit of an energetic difference there. A prince is still a boy. I want a man who knows who he is.”