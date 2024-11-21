Angelina Jolie & Knox Outing Was a Mind Game Played On Brad Pitt: Report

Is Angelina Jolie baiting Brad Pitt with their 16-year-old’s public outing?

While Angelina and Knox’s recent appearance had people singing the teen’s praises, apparently not everyone feels the same way.

According to an alarming new report, her ex-husband believes that Knox is just a pawn in Angelina’s psychological warfare against him.

Insiders paint a very different picture of what’s actually happening, however.

Knox Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Brad Pitt reportedly believes that Angelina Jolie is playing mind games

Did you know that many parents are just happy to see their kids grow and thrive? Many parents do.

According to a report by Page Six, Brad Pitt believes that ex-wife Angelina Jolie only brought 16-year-old Knox to the 2024 Governors Awards simply “to push his buttons.”

Angelina, who filed to divorce the controversial actor eight years ago in 2016, walked the red carpet arm-in-arm with her son on Sunday, November 17.

Brad Pitt looks on from the grandstand during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 27, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

“Brad finds it a bit coincidental that a judge signed off on the [Chateau] Miraval trial just days before Knox joined Angelina at the Governors Awards,” the inside source dished.

“So,” the insider added, “he really questions her motive for bringing Knox.”

So Brad allegedly believes that this mother-son outing was all about him? Narcissism is a fascinating trait.

US actress Angelina Jolie and her son Knox Jolie-Pitt arrive for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 15th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Was Knox walking the red carpet part of an evil scheme by Angelina Jolie?

Obviously not.

In fact, a separate insider spoke to Page Six to share that Knox was the one who decided to step out with Angelina.

“Angelina felt so proud having Knox by her side,” the second source expressed.

Actor Brad Pitt attends the red carpet of the movie “Wolfs” presented out of competition during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on September 1, 2024. (Photo Credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

“He typically prefers to stay out of the spotlight and Angelina respects that decision,” the insider detailed.

“But he asked if he could join her,” the source continued, “and of course she was thrilled that he wanted to be there.”

According to the insider: “She couldn’t be more proud of him, and they had a really memorable evening together.”

US actress Angelina Jolie and her son Knox Jolie-Pitt arrive for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 15th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Wait, what’s this about the Chateau Miraval case?

Earlier in November, the court declined to grant Angelina Jolie’s attempts to dismiss this exhausting legal battle. Instead, Brad Pitt scored a legal victory as the case moves to trial.

Despite that win in what some have characterized as his vindictive effort to punish Angelina for divorcing him, it doesn’t sound like he’s in a celebratory mood. Perhaps because he has lost much more than he could ever gain in a lawsuit.

Obviously, we cannot verify anyone’s private thoughts. However, if you see a teen and his mom on an outing and you think that it’s a conspiracy against you, that may say more about your mindset than their motives.