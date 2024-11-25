Meghan Markle Hints at More Solo Appearances After Thanksgiving Event Without Harry

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In the early years of her marriage, Meghan Markle seldom made a public appearance without Prince Harry by her side.

But that’s no longer the case.

These days, Harry and Meghan are both flying solo more often than ever.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan’s New Strategy

The development has sparked rumors that Harry and Meghan are headed for divorce. But as is so often the case in situations like this, the more likely explanation is far less scandalous.

Insiders have explained that the solo appearances are part of a rebranding effort by Harry and Meghan.

When polls indicated the Sussexes’ popularity was on the decline, they made the savvy move of reminding the world that they’re individuals, not just two halves of a controversial couple.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle react while attending a show during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

And most of the couple’s appearances have been designed to draw attention to their philanthropic projects, so there’s no reason to believe that they’re on the verge of a split.

Meghan Markle’s Commitment to Charity

Last month, Meghan hosted a pre-Thanksgiving event in promotion of the Southern California Welcome Project through the couple’s Archewell Foundation.

And over the weekend, she followed it up by expressing her gratitude to those who participated.

“This initiative, led by the partner organization Mina’s List, has spent the past year building community through storytelling and creating a safe space for women who have resettled in the US from Afghanistan,” read a post on the nonprofit organization’s website (via Page Six).

Meghan Markle speaks during the ‘Responsible Digital Future’ forum in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

The statement went on to express Meghan’s “deep appreciation to the attendees for sharing their personal stories and experiences” during the “shared meal that encouraged open conversation centered on gratitude and resilience.”

The statement concluded by expressing Meghan’s “excitement for future gatherings that continue to strengthen these connections.”

That last part prompted speculation that Meghan would be putting in more solo appearances in the year to come.

Fans noted that Harry was never mentioned in the statement.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, speaks with his wife Meghan Markle while attending a show during a visit to the National Centre for the Arts in Bogota on August 15, 2024. (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Harry’s Holiday Plan

Harry also works closely with a number of charitable organizations, including Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which benefits bereaved military children.

According to Express, Harry sent out an invitation to donors this week to join him on his annual holiday call.

The organization explained that Harry “would like to jump on a call with as many of our members as possible to wish them all a Merry Christmas.”

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, attends the Invictus Games 2025 School Program Launch Event at Seaforth Armoury on November 18, 2024 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Ethan Cairns/Getty Images)

Express and other outlets have already noted that Meghan will not be participating in the call.

Her decision to sit this one out is almost not a comment on the state of her marriage.

But you can rest assured that it will be treated as such.