Christine Brown Snubs Her Sister Wives: No Wedding Invite for You!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On Sunday night, Sister Wives flashed way back for viewers.

And give us a glimpse in the process of just what Christine Brown was thinking shortly before agreeing to marry now-husband David Woolley.

Christine Brown has found her soulmate. His name is David Woolley. (TLC)

The most recent season of this TLC reality show was filmed more than two years ago, making it a tad bit jarring because just SO much has happened since the early fall of 2022.

For example… Christine exchanged vows with David Woolley!

On Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, Christine and David talked about the prospect of their nuptials — despite not technically being engaged at the time.

“We’ll invite Janelle to our wedding, Janelle’s kids,” Christine said of her close pal and her children. “Leon, for sure, Meri’s child. I am not ready to be around Meri and Robyn and Kody yet.”

Indeed, neither Meri nor Robyn nor Kody earned an invite to Christine’s big day.

Christine Brown and David Woolley sit for an interview on Sister Wives. (TLC)

The spouses got married in Moab, Utah in October 2023… with Janelle and the majority of their children present.

They only just celebrated their first wedding anniversary, with Brown telling E! News they have a major trip planned.

“We’re finally going on our honeymoon,” Christine told this outlet. “We’re leaving on November 1.”

We can’t wait to see the photos!

Christine Brown looks downtrodden and disturbed on Sister Wives. (TLC)

It’s been made clear for a very long time now that Christine and Janelle are best friends, while it’s also evident that the two scarcely talk to anyone else from their former polygamous family.

“I’ve heard rumors about Christine dating,” Kody actually said in a confessional on Sunday evening.

“I’ve heard rumors that he’s Christine’s soulmate. She’s very excited about the relationship. I’m offended for her on the idea that she’d be stuck with me for eternity when her soulmate was out there to be found.”

Christine and Woolley do seem very happy — and Christine has definitely said that Woolley is her forever love, not Kody.

David Woolley sits alongside Christine Brown in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

“We’re thinking minimum of 350,” Christine told one venue coordinator of her head count on Sister Wives, noting that if she were to really invite all of David and her family members, she’d need to send out 700 invitations.

“We have really big families. I have six kids, but we have 18 kids all together in my family and then David.”

Woolley said on air that he’d be content with a quick ceremony in Las Vegas. But that he was open to anything that made Brown happy.

“Christine deserves to have a nice, big wedding she never had,” David said in a joint confessional with his future bride. “And that’s the thing I want to give to her, even though it would be cheaper to go to Vegas.”

Sister Wives Season 19 airs on Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.