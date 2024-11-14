Tammy Slaton Reaches Astounding Weight Loss Milestone: WOWZA!!!

We know we’ve said this before, but we’re here to say it again:

Tammy Slaton has hit a weight loss milestone.

Not long after revealing how many pounds she has shed over the past several months, remarking earlier this season on 1000-LB Sisters that she was down to 303 pounds… the reality star has dropped down even further.

Tammy Slaton now weighs under 300 pounds! (TLC)

Three months after she clocked in at the above number, Tammy steps on a scale on the November 13 episode of this TLC series and cannot believe her eyes.

281.2 pounds, folks.

“I’ll be goddamned. Congratulations, that’s good!” Tammy’s brother, Chris, says in a sneak peek Slaton herself posted to Instagram.

Tammy was equally as excited about the seriously amazing achievement.

“Chris said he weighs 284 [pounds]. I now weigh a little less than Chris. That’s mind-blowing,” she said in a confessional.

“I think the last time I weighed 281 [pounds], I was in fourth or fifth grade. I’m the baby sister, but I’m not the ‘big’ baby sister no more.”

Tammy has lost 500 pounds ever since she was hospitalized a couple years ago and placed in a medically-induced coma. She really has some such a long, long way.

Later on this same episode, Tammy remained simply blown by her weight, asking her male sibling:

“How am I lighter than you?”

“You’re supposed to be lighter than me,” Chris repsonse, hinting that he had more muscle and prompting Tammy to quip/ask:

“‘Cause I’m short?”

Tammy Slaton in front of the cameras here on 1000-Lb Sisters Season 5. (TLC)

To the credit of Chris, he says he’s “ecstatic” for Tammy.

“Did I ever think I’d see the day that she was smaller than me? Well, no, probably not, because I never thought about her being smaller than me. She’s always been Tammy, big,” he adds on air.

We know.

Heck, TLC made an entire program around that fact and the fact that Amy Slaton has always been considerably overweight as well.

Tammy Slaton talks here to her late husband on 1000-Lb Sisters. (Image Credit: TLC)

At rock bottom, Tammy tipped the scale at 715 pounds.

Slaton managed to slice off 115 pounds after entering an Ohio rehab facility in February 2022… and then her wellness journey continued in September of that year when she underwent gastric bypass surgery.

“We’re all in this together, and I believe in lifting each other up, one day at a time,” Tammy previously wrote on social media, inspiring others in her situation.

“So, join me as we embrace the highs, the lows and everything in between. Let’s keep moving forward with love and positivity!”