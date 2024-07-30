Jedidiah and Katey Duggar’s ‘Depressing’ Baby Registry Baffles Fans

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jedidiah and Katey Duggar’s online baby registry has left fans and critics deeply confused.

As we’ve previously reported, Jed and Katey are expecting twins.

Jed and Katey are a young couple (25 and 26, respectively), but they’ll soon be parents to a brood of four.

Jed and Katey are expecting their third and fourth children together. (Photo via YouTube) (YouTube)

That’s not unusual in their world. In fact, the Duggars’ belief system is centered on the idea that it’s the moral duty of every Christian to have as many children as possible.

So fans aren’t surprised by the news that Jed and Katey’s family keeps growing.

However, they’re a little taken aback by the wish list for Katey’s upcoming baby shower.

Jed and Katey Duggar go for a drive in this clip from their YouTube channel. (YouTube)

Katey Duggar’s Baby Registry Raises Eyebrows

As TV Shows Ace reports, commenters on the most Duggar-obsessed corners of social media are having a field day with Jed and Katey’s registry.

The complaints are nothing serious. In fact, they mostly have to do with Katey’s aesthetic preferences.

Many commenters feel that her chosen colors and styles are oddly muted for attire that’s meant to be worn by infants.

Jed and Katey address fans in this still from their popular YouTube channel. (YouTube)

“Came across Katey Duggar’s Amazon Registry, and the outfit colors are as depressing as the lives of her soon-to-be-born twin girls,” wrote one commenter.

“Welp, until I hear anything funnier, I’m gonna refer to them as Sage and Beige,” another added.

“This is her third and fourth child in three years, all she should need are diapers and pillows to scream into,” a third chimed in.

Others felt that Jed and Katey’s selections adhered too strict to traditional gender roles. But considering Jed was raised by the folks who gave us the infamous Duggar dress code, that should really come as no surprise.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar of The Learning Channel TV show “19 Kids and Counting” speak at the Values Voter Summit on September 17, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

“I absolutely cannot stand those infant girl headbands or bows. They look absolutely ridiculous,” wrote one commenter.

“I realize my opinion might be in the minority, and when I had kids I was certainly under no obligation to use them, but they’re just ugly.”

Jed and Katey Have More Fans Than Haters

Jed and Katey Duggar enjoy a trip to Hawaii in this still from their YouTube page. (YouTube)

Of course, Jed and Katey also receive a ton of support from their many fans.

When the couple welcomed their second child last year, the well wishes poured in from all over the world. And it looks like things will be no different this time around.

“What wonderful memories u share with us,” one fan commented on the couple’s recent gender reveal (they’re expecting twin girls).

“Congrats to you both so happy for you guys. Just found your page today,” another added.

We still don’t know Katey’s due date, but we’ll update you as soon as these two make an announcement!